Dr Jon Wilhelm Supports the Australian and Great Britain Bobsled Skeleton Teams with Chiropractic Care for the Athletes.

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jonathan "Jon" Wilhelm recently completed the second half of the IBSF World Cup Tour, working with top Australian and British Bobsleigh Skeleton Athletes.

Athletes are becoming more aware of the benefits of sports chiropractic treatment in treating injuries, recovering from them, and enhancing performance. Montana Sports Chiropractor Dr. Jon Wilhelm, owner of Pro Chiropractic has led the way in the elite sports chiropractic arena for nearly a decade. Dr. Wilhelm recently completed the second half of the IBSF World Cup Tour in 2021-2022, which he spent working with Team Australia and Team Great Britain, after spending much of his career building from his many winning relationships in bobsledding. Races were held in many exciting places including Sigulda, Latvia, Winterberg, Germany, and St. Moritz, Switzerland. Thanks to a collaboration formed by the athletes and coach of Bobteam Walker (AUS), Bobteam Hall (GB), and Bobteam McNeill (GB) to share and utilize sports chiropractic treatments, Jon was able to work with both the Australian and Great Britian teams. “I was really fired up for the second half of this Olympic Bobsleigh Skeleton Season!” commented Dr. Wilhelm. “The athletes were dialing in with tensions rising and fewer races remaining in which to prove yourself ready and qualified for the Winter Olympic Games. I was now caring for two countries with athletes from Australia and the UK. And this mix of fine individuals was so much fun! I admired the grit and determination of these self-funded athletes, and this made me want to work even harder to help them achieve!”

Both the Australian team and the team from Great Britain were just as eager to utilize Dr. Wilhelm's expertise in injury treatment, rehabilitation, and performance therapy as a result of his invitation. Team Australia and Team Great Britain Bobsled Skeleton Athletes - Dr Jon Wilhelm Pro Chiro Bozeman, MT

“Dr. Jon was my first chiropractor, and I can't recommend him highly enough,” says Team GB Bobsleigh's Adele Nicoll. "I was anxious to try something new, but Jon immediately made me feel at ease. He has a great energy that just makes you feel comfortable, and you know you're in safe hands. You can hear the true passion he has for what he does when he talks about his work. Jon is an extremely knowledgeable practitioner whom I am privileged to have worked closely with him at the Olympic Games. I benefited greatly from having Jon as Team GB staff.”

Australian Bobsleigh Athlete, Sarah Blizzardared this, “Dr. Jon was a very valuable addition to the team this season. He contributed greatly to the team environment with both professionalism and a calmness that was much needed. His coaching and expertise allowed us to stay strong and perform at the level we needed. He handled every problem and concern that came up, whether it was big or little, and he proved to us that we could trust his work and abilities. We were able to put all of our faith in Jon, and it was incredible to have him on season helping us!

After a difficult season that culminated in her winning her first gold medal in the final World Cup Race of the year in Switzerland, Australian Skeleton Slider, Jackie Narracott Parsons simply stated, "Thank you, Dr. Jon, for always being there for me." I couldn't have done it without you! ”Dr Jon Wilhelm Pro Chiro Bozeman, MT

Dr. Wilhelm is expected to continue working with bobsled and skeleton, as well as Olympic and other elite athletes, in the months and years ahead. To learn more about Dr Jon Wilhelm and his mission Helping Athletes Achieve visit https://prochiromt.com/about-us/dr-jon-wilhelm/

