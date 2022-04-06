TDCI’s Division of Regulatory Boards Licensed Over 137,000 Professionals and Enacted Efficiency and Consumer Protection Measures in 2021

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Regulatory Boards announces that 137,887 applications for professional licenses were processed by TDCI in 2021.

Additionally, the Division processed 3,880 consumer complaints, completed 18,472 inspections, and assessed $1.03 million in civil penalties for violations of state laws and rules.

“From TDCI's customer service team to our licensing professionals, all members of TDCI’s Regulatory Boards Division share the same goal of empowering professionals and protecting consumers,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “While much of our team's work occurs behind the scenes, our Regulatory Boards team is helping Tennessee’s economy continue to prosper by ensuring that Tennessee’s professionals get the licensing support they need swiftly and consumers' complaints are handled in a timely and professional fashion.”

TDCI's Division of Regulatory Boards licenses and regulates over 300,000 Tennesseans in their professions and businesses through 22 regulatory programs, which include the Tennessee Real Estate Commission, the Board of Funeral Directors & Embalmers, the Motor Vehicle Commission, the Board for Licensing Contractors, and the Cosmetology & Barber Examiners Board, among others. These entities ensure that persons meet minimum professional standards, handle complaints in a responsive and timely manner, and provide consumer education on regulated professions and industries.

“2021 was a transformative year for thousands of Tennessee businesses, and I am extremely proud of how our team helped balance the need for responsible regulation with our mission of consumer protection,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Regulatory Boards Alex Martin. “I urge licensees or consumers who might have a question about our mission to contact us today for assistance.”

As part of its mission, TDCI’s Regulatory Boards team successfully increased efficiencies, removed barriers for business owners, and improved consumer protection in 2021 by successfully following through on initiatives created with the passage of several legislative measures including:

Modernization Bill (Public Chapter No. 549): Eliminated certain situations where professionals were required to hold multiple licenses, returned cost savings to licensees by modernizing mailing requirements, and repealed outdated requirements for a number of licensed professions. In addition to these changes, programs will have increased flexibility to utilize reserve funds, including investments in technology and other administrative upgrades.

Merger Bill (Public Chapter No. 294): Combined several programs (Private Security, Alarm Contractors, and Private Investigation and Polygraph) into one working group which will increase efficiency and workflow by combining TDCI staff who share similar training and expertise and eliminated certain circumstances where individuals were required to hold multiple licenses.

Domestic Violence Education Training (Public Chapter No. 117): Partnered with members of the General Assembly and the YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee to create a mandatory domestic violence training program for licensed cosmetologists, barbers, and other board licensees in order to help reduce the instances of domestic violence in Tennessee.

Finally, TDCI shared information with the public about disciplinary actions taken against licensed and unlicensed professionals related to licensees in addition to working closely with law enforcement agencies to help ensure greater consumer protection.

For more information or to file a complaint, visit us online today.

