SPI Software Announces introduction of SPI Connect™ Through Partnership with ConnectionsGRP
New Platform Provides Digital Guest Communications & Messaging Resulting in Increased Customer Service
This uniquely personalized communications platform is what guests want. Today, texting is the preferred means of communication from most owners.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gordon McClendon, CEO of SPI Software, the leading provider of software systems and resort management solutions for timeshare resort developers and operators, has recently announced a strategic partnership with ConnectionsGRP and the introduction of SPI Connect™. The new platform will enable guests to connect with resorts, sending and receiving text messages throughout their vacation, from initial reservations to the guest stay and post-stay communication.
— Gordon McClendon, CEO SPI Software
SPI’s Hyperscale Communications Platform, SPI Connect™ provides a cloud-based messaging module that is fully integrated into SPI’s advanced timeshare/vacation ownership-focused application software, including a comprehensive set of modules that provide world-class timeshare resort management solutions.
Added McClendon, "Our SPI Connect™ powers the guest experience by driving the world of guest communications forward. This helps to transform resort–customer communication, grow revenue, save time and cost through streamlining processes. This uniquely personalized communications platform is what guests want. Its implementation will greatly improve customer service and satisfaction scores, greatly enhancing the vacation experience for each customer. Today, texting is the preferred means of communication from most owners."
"The integration of ConnectionsGRP CPaaS with SPI’s software provides the first step in helping to solve the current crisis of communication between the guest and the timeshare/vacation resorts. SPI Connect™ provides properties with the ability to cherry-pick real-time communication messages that are automatically triggered from SPI’s software, providing operational and communication efficiencies for each property. Each outgoing text or IP-message sent to a guest allows the guest to respond and communicate within all parts of a timeshare/vacation property," said Anthony Link, CEO of ConnectionsGRP.
Continued Anthony Link, "SPI Connect™ represents one of the only truly integrated CPaaS into vacation ownership software. Most competing software in this industry treats the guest communication journey as a secondary non-meaningful process, where communication cannot be triggered from events within the property software. This often leads to disjointed communication and a negative guest experience. SPI Connect™ provides a watershed event in the vacation industry by prioritizing communication with the guest reservation data, resulting in frictionless communication between the resorts and each guest, elevating the guest experience, making each guest feel special and important.
To learn more about incorporating SPI Connect™ as a customer communications tool or about other software solutions created exclusively for the hospitality and vacation ownership industry, please visit www.spisoftware.com or contact Lou Wolfson at 305-519-4297 or via email at lou.wolfson@spiinc.com.
About SPI Software. SPI Software is the leading software developer of management-oriented systems to the worldwide market of vacation ownership resort developers. Their corporate philosophy of continuous development and innovation has led them to create the most advanced vacation ownership-focused technology in the world. Developed as state-of-the-art business application software, SPI's technology is available to the industry as an enterprise system or through individual modules which may be deployed via cloud or on-premises.
About ConnectionsGRP
ConnectionsGRP designs, develops, and deploys transformative communication technology solutions, alleviating the current crisis of communications businesses have with their customers, patients, and guests. ConnectionsGRP’s omnichannel CPaaS communication platform provides connectors to fully integrate all mobile messaging channels (text, WhatsApp, and chat) alongside any businesses established voice channel. Connecting businesses to their customers in a more meaningful and simplified way, utilizing mobile messaging as a core communication channel. For more information, visit www.connectionsgrp.com or text 866-767-CGRP.
