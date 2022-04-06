Ephrata National Bank ($1.6B assets) Hires Insuritas to Launch Digital Insurance Agency

The agency will feature a variety of insurance services, including home, renter's, auto, pet, identity theft, travel, and professional liability insurance.

EAST WINDSOR, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insuritas announces it has been hired by Ephrata National Bank to install its award-winning full-service digital insurance agency platform. The insurance agency will be owned by the Bank and embedded inside the Bank's ecosystem. It will be engineered to offer a full-service insurance agency solution to their retail and commercial customers. With the partnership, the Bank will be able to offer its customers the auto, home, and commercial insurance products they purchase every year while deepening wallet share and building a vital source of annuitizing non-interest fee income.

"We're delighted to partner with Ephrata National Bank to provide a full-service, digitally-powered insurance agency for the bank and its customers," said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. "Through our insurance agency as a service, the bank will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their customers' insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time."

The agency will feature a variety of insurance services, including home, renter's, auto, pet, identity theft, travel, and professional liability insurance, among others. The company partners with more than 40 carriers to ensure appropriate coverage at a competitive price. The agency is scheduled to open this fall.

About Ephrata National Bank

Ephrata National Bank is an independent community bank that has provided simple and convenient personal and business banking services in Lancaster County and the surrounding areas since 1881. We live in the communities we work in, and we're proud of the financial opportunities and educational resources we provide to our neighbors. Additional information is available at www.epnb.com.

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas meta-agency platform, deployed across a network of partners serving over 10M customers nationally, empowers financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.