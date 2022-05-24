Submit Release
Wyoming Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Just Diagnosed Mesothelioma in Wyoming to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation-It May Exceed $1,000,000

If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Wyoming make financial compensation a top priority and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.”
— Wyoming Mesothelioma Victims Center

CHEYENNE , WYOMING , USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wyoming Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Casper, Laramie, Cheyenne, Jackson Hole, Rock Springs, Gillette or anywhere else in Wyoming please make financial compensation a top priority and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to ensure the best results. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars depending on the specifics of their exposure to asbestos.

"We are advocates for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and our top priority for people like this is that they receive the best possible compensation results. Navy Veterans make up the largest work group in the United States for people who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. Typically, the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard where their ship or submarine was undergoing repairs. Most Navy Veterans with mesothelioma we have worked with for nearly two decades were assigned to a ship's engine room or they were part of a ship's repair-maintenance crew-or they served in similar roles on a submarine.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad, and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Wyoming please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/


The Wyoming Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their free services are available to people anywhere in Wyoming in communities such as Cheyenne, Casper, Laramie, Jackson hole, Gillette, or Rock Springs. https://Wyoming.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options near Wyoming the Wyoming Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this very prestigious hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/.

Individuals in the state of Wyoming could have been exposed to asbestos while serving in the US Navy, or while working at a power plant, oil refinery, in the oil, gas or coal production business, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. Mesothelioma typically takes three to five decades to appear. https:// MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Michael Thomas
Wyoming Mesothelioma Victims Center
+1 800-714-0303
email us here

