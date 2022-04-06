University of Indianapolis Partners with Keypath Education to Offer Healthcare Programs Online

/EIN News/ -- Indianapolis, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

The University of Indianapolis School of Nursing offers healthcare online programs. Their programs are designed to equip students with skills and knowledge for a rewarding career in nursing, education, advanced practice, and leadership.

The University of Indianapolis School of Nursing is thrilled to bring leading-edge healthcare programs online in partnership with EdTech company Keypath Education. Aiming to transform undergraduate and graduate nursing education in America, The University of Indianapolis School of Nursing has taken this significant step.

With the university’s new initiative to expand remote access to clinical degree programs, more students will have easy access to the quality education needed to accelerate their careers. This will necessarily bridge the gaps on the front lines of America’s healthcare system. The University of Indianapolis School of Nursing & Keypath Education partnership will provide students with online and hybrid versions of their high-demand clinical healthcare programs.

The partnership was formed on the common desire to make distance learning more accessible hassle-free. Programs like Second-Degree Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Distance ABSN), Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner (AGPCNP), Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP), Bachelor of Science in Nursing to Doctor of Nursing Practice (BSN-DNP), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), MSN Health Systems Leadership (MSN Leader), Post-Graduate APRN Certificates (FNP, AGPCNP) will be well catered to through this new venture. Not only this but UIndy & Keypath also aim at focusing on making Master of Science in Nursing to Doctor of Nursing Practice (MSN-DNP) & MSN Nurse Educator (MSN NE) easily accessible to the students.

Ashley McGuire, Senior Corporate Communications Manager of Keypath Education, says, “Between 2016 and 2026, job possibilities in nursing are expected to rise at a faster rate than in any other field. By combining high-quality course content with the ease of online learning, our programs will benefit working professionals who wish to advance their careers in nursing. I am confident that our collaboration with UIndy will broaden the scope of the university's healthcare offerings. Our goal is to provide students with the chance to get vital clinical qualifications and license to help solve major shortages across the country.”

To know more about the university's online programs, visit https://onlinehealth.uindy.edu/

With 100 undergraduate degree programs, 32 master’s degree programs, and 5 doctoral programs, The University of Indianapolis School of Nursing has made a name for itself for its health sciences and teacher education programs. Their unparalleled programs at all degree levels are designed to make the university consistently ranked among the top in the state.

The university also boasts high passing rates on licensing and certification exams. UIndy’s partner, Keypath Education, is all set to provide program-specific student recruitment, support, marketing, and national clinical placement services. Keypath ensures that students have a high-quality educational experience while also increasing the growth and quality of their partner's program portfolio by acting as an extension of the university's team.



About the University

The University of Indianapolis School of Nursing offers top-tier education to anyone wanting to have a rewarding career in America’s healthcare system. Their baccalaureate & master's degree programs in nursing, post-graduate APRN certificate programs, and Doctor of Nursing Practice programs are accredited by CCNE.

###

For more information about University of Indianapolis, contact the company here:



University of Indianapolis

Ashley McGuire

ashley.mcguire@keypathedu.com

1400 E Hanna Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46227. USA

Ashley McGuire