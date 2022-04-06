Organic Cotton Briefs Canada - Women's Panties Hipsters And Underwear Collection Launch

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak, a Canadian fashion brand known for its sustainable clothing, has a wide range of women’s underwear in a popular collection that contains bras, bralettes, briefs, thongs, and bikini panties in several styles and colors. The women’s collection supports several sizes ranging from XXS to XS to S to M to L to XL. To browse the new underwear collection visit: https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/women-underwear?

The items in the Frank And Oak women’s underwear collection include The Cotton Bralette, The Organic Cotton High Waisted Panty, The Organic Cotton Bikini Panty, The Organic Cotton Hipster Brief, The Cotton Bralette, The Plunge Neck Bra, The Cotton Bralette, The Organic Cotton Bralette, The Plunge Neck Bra, The Organic Cotton Bikini Panty, The TENCEL™ Modal Bralette, The TENCEL™ Modal Bralette, The Organic Cotton Hipster Brief, The Organic Cotton Thong, The Organic Cotton Bralette, The Organic Cotton Hipster Brief, The TENCEL™ Modal Bikini Panty, The Organic Cotton Thong, The TENCEL™ Modal Bikini Panty, The TENCEL™ Modal Bralette, The Lace Plunge Bralette, The TENCEL™ Modal Bikini Panty, and The Lace High Waisted Panty. They are available in a variety of colors such as black, beige, pink, grey, red, yellow, green, and blue.

A spokesperson for the company talks about its line of women’s underwear by saying, “Our company’s primary mission is to develop high-quality products while keeping a firm eye on the impact that we have on the environment. All the fashion items and accessories that we make are created using materials that are sourced in ecologically-friendly methods. For example, the excellent organic cotton that we have used to craft the women’s underwear collection is responsibly-grown cotton that has been harvested using sustainable methods. The farmers who farm the cotton, the workers who source it, and every participant in the cotton farming process, in the local communities all over the world that the sustainable cotton that we use comes from, is paid fair wages and immense care is taken so that their local ecology is not harmed due to the farming of the crop. When you buy from us, you are getting the best clothing money has to buy that has also been designed and manufactured by the hands of good people who care about the legacy they leave behind on this planet.

The bralettes in the company’s women’s underwear collection are completely wireless, ensuring a comfortable, irritation-free experience for the wearer. The plunge neck bra has a smooth elastic band for giving the wearer maximum support. The bikini panty has a design that can be described as “barely there” which makes wearing it feel comfortable with a natural and alluring look. Similarly, for the sake of comfort and usability, the hipster briefs have no wires in them, the high-waisted panties do not have any sort of padding in them, and the thong has adjustable straps.

As previously announced, the company places a major emphasis on making innerwear that can be worn without discomfort all day long. The materials used are a mix of cotton or nylon with some percentage of Spandex for elasticity. Some of the items from the women’s underwear collection are even made from recycled nylon which consists of nylon fibers made from discarded nylon textiles re-spun into new yarns, reducing the use of resources.

Frank And Oak, offers free standard shipping on orders over $75 to both Canadian and US addresses. For Canadian addresses, the company ships orders below $75 with standard shipping rates of $10 to ship in 3 to 5 days and expedited shipping rates of $20 to ship in 2 to 4 days. For the United States, the company ships orders below $75 with standard shipping rates of $15 to ship in 3 to 5 days and expedited shipping rates of $25 to ship in 2 to 4 days. Buyers who purchase from the website also have 15 days from the date their order is shipped to request a prepaid return shipping label online. Visit the Frank And Oak website to learn more: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/women

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:



Frank And Oak

Anne Gael Plante

+1-514-889-8701

anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com

702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,

Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,

Canada

Anne Gael Plante