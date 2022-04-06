Rockhurst University Announces a Hybrid Accelerated BSN Program Online

/EIN News/ -- Kansas City, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kansas City, Missouri -

Rockhurst University adds a new CCNE-accredited, online Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program to address the growing need for nurses in the U.S.

Rockhurst University has launched a new online ABSN program, which offers an accelerated path to a rewarding role in healthcare as a BSN-prepared nurse. The program leverages students’ prior bachelor’s degrees in any field and provides comprehensive nursing education, both in the online classroom and in simulated and real-world clinical environments.

The healthcare industry is in dire need of new, skilled nurses due to burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic, the impending retirement of seasoned nurses, and a rapidly aging population. For these reasons, students may see a growing opportunity to switch careers to a meaningful and rewarding profession as a nurse.

Rockhurst University’s online ABSN program equips students to become BSN-prepared nurses in 16 months. The rigorous, full-time program consists of 100% online coursework, a 10-day on-campus immersion, and clinical rotations within the students’ communities. Students receive hands-on instruction and build their clinical skills in Rockhurst’s new state-of-the-art simulation lab and supervised rotations providing direct patient care.

"We are pleased to offer this new online ABSN program, which will prepare students to enter the workforce as BSN-prepared nurses,” said Dave Hunt, associate vice president of marketing. “Keeping in mind the nursing shortages in hospitals, we present the hybrid accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing affiliated with Saint Luke's™ College Health System. This program is one of rigorous academic exposure, rich clinical experience, and a way for professional growth."

Rockhurst University is one of 27 Jesuit institutions in the U.S. with a focus on learning, leadership and service. The University welcomes students from all faiths and prepares aspiring nurses to care for the needs of the whole person through rigorous academics, rich and varied clinical experiences, and a spirit of inquiry and reflection.

Rockhurst University delivers a comprehensive degree program to educate and prepare student nurses with the foundations of nursing, from principles and concepts to skills and practical knowledge. The online ABSN program is currently accepting students from 11 states in the US.

Visit Rockhurst University for more information about the online ABSN program and other graduate nursing programs.

About the University

Rockhurst University’s online nursing programs are delivered by the reputable Saint Luke’s™ College of Nursing and Health Sciences. Rockhurst is committed to preparing the healthcare workforce of tomorrow by offering undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate programs for adult learners. Rockhurst University, founded in 1910 and located in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri, is a Catholic university in the Jesuit tradition committed to providing inclusive, innovative, and transformative education.

Rockhurst’s online programs prepare nursing professionals for clinical excellence through health care innovation, transformative learning, quality outcomes, and desirable specializations. Supportive resources and clinical placement services ensure students have the necessary support and tools to thrive throughout their educational experience and succeed as a nurse or nurse practitioner.

