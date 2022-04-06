Firefly: The Future of Charity in Crypto

/EIN News/ -- Beckly, WV, April 06, 2022 (NEWSCALL) -- A charitable cryptocurrency has popped up on our radar, and for good reason too; saving our ecosystem.

Headed up by Kenny Wilson, AKA Mr. Fly, the main concept behind Firefly is to promote its cause and raise funds for revitalizing our planet’s most important but forgotten species; the pollinators. As a coin, it’s first of its kind, using deflationary means to fund charitable projects, add more utility, spread the word, and reward its contributors. The whitepaper is well thought out with an end goal of putting locally based pollination gardens in every community across the world, giving fireflies a place to live and grow along with bees, butterflies, and many of the other pollinators in need.

What really makes this token interesting is how it’s already attracting interest from big name rock/rap artists such as Lil Wayne, Afroman, Lil Boosie, Saving Abel, Juicy J, ICP, and Absolute Phase. With plans to put on their own music festival, create a metaverse, release a buy/sell marketplace for physical items and cryptocurrency, offer recording/production services, and ultimately make their very own record label, it’s no wonder Firefly is getting so much attention. Firefly is even offering a Lil Wayne verse on a song in their next NFT giveaway. Previous NFT giveaways include: an Oculus, a PlayStation 5, and a top tier custom built computer. We’ve gotten word that some local brick and mortar businesses are already accepting Firefly based on the concept alone. Ricky Greene, among other professional race car drivers, are wrapping their machines with Firefly as a show of support too.

We’re excited about Firefly and what’s to come. It’s a breath of fresh air in the crypto space to find a coin that cares. Let’s glow together with Firefly!

Here's what you need to know:

The coin burns 20% of every transaction which goes into charity, marketing, expenses, and reflections of BUSD to current holders (once on CoinMarketCap (CMC) which is pending).

There are 4 other tokens in the Firefly Ecosystem that help boost and reward investors for their investments in the cause.

The developer is very active and is willing to help individuals himself with issues.

It has its very own cryptocurrency exchange that allows for the swapping of many of the main currencies: https://www.swapfirefly.com

Full instructional videos on buying, selling, and holding Firefly can be found here: https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCvLMkTZ4-1vvYBI7MFg8TQw

There is a fully customizable NFT marketplace where creators can make their own NFTs, buy, and sell them.

Name: Fire Fly

Contract Address: 0x2ce7e317ee862f2c2494ea14c32a61ea697b30b6

Symbol: Fire Fly

Decimals: 9

Token Type: BEP20

Total Supply: 300,000,000,000,000,000

MORE ABOUT FIREFLY:

99/99 Dex Score

Doxxed dev

LP Locked



Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.