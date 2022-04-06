Backyard Hibachi Creates Innovative New Grill Inspired by the Japanese Hibachi
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Backyard Hibachi is a combination of the precision and high quality craftsmanship of Japan with the convenience and functionality of the modern American market. As such the Backyard Hibachi is both a precise and expertly crafted cooking tool as well as the centerpiece of a social gathering. These attributes give it the best of both worlds when it comes to quality and functionality.
The Backyard Hibachi draws its inspiration from the Japanese teppan which is an iron hot plate. The hibachi in Japan is a small heating device. Shichirin is what the Japanese call a small cooking stove. The Backyard Hibachi draws on the design of the teppan to create a new product for the American market. The product is sophisticated and designed with a high attention to detail while also being simple and intuitive to use.
The Backyard Hibachi features a large steel flat top cooking surface which is heated by gas allowing for precise control while cooking. The flat top is also large enough to accommodate even the most demanding barbecue occasion with a cooking surface of 33.5" x 22". The cooking surface is made of ultra thick steel which comes pre-seasoned allowing it to cook like a cast iron skillet. The cooking surface is surrounded by a conveniently sized laminate wood top which has a marine grade finish. This wooden surface allows the Backyard Hibachi to function as a centerpiece at barbecues and social gatherings which is perfect for the needs of American barbecue enthusiasts. The Backyard Hibachi also has a removable, dishwasher safe stainless steel drip pan which makes cleaning up a breeze.
The Backyard Hibachi is handmade by artisanal grill makers in South Louisiana who have an impeccable level of attention to detail and an unmatched eye for quality. The designers of the Backyard Hibachi want their customers to be proud of their grills which is why they use only the highest quality materials. All of the cypress which they use is locally sourced ensuring quality and longevity. The heavy duty stainless steel of the frame and cooking surface and the marine grade finished wood allow the Backyard Hibachi to be used for a lifetime.
Initially conceived by a group of friends from Lafayette, Louisiana as a means of sitting around a table to enjoy the cooking experience together, the Backyard Hibachi has developed into a fully fledged, high quality product that is perfect for backyard barbecue. The Backyard Hibachi is capable of supplying any grill enthusiast with a grill that is innovative, durable and versatile. It is capable of reaching heats of up to 650 degrees however most cooking is done on half heat.
No matter what a consumer's cooking requirements are, the grill is built to handle it all with a double ringed burner and using the almost six square feet of cooking space. The immense grill space gives the customer the flexibility to cook for any number of people from a fourth of July celebration to an intimate dinner with close friends.
The Backyard Hibachi ships nationwide for free in as little as 5 business days. For increased convenience all hibachi grills are shipped fully assembled. This not only saves the consumers time but ensures the highest build quality possible in a hibachi grill. The Backyard Hibachi is more than just a cooking appliance because it functions as a piece of outdoor furniture as well as the centerpiece of any barbecue.
At Backyard Hibachi their mission is to, “provide our customers a product that's innovative, durable and surpasses our customers expectations”. They achieve this through their time tested approach to design which ensures that their hibachi grills are built to last. The team at Backyard Hibachi work tirelessly to guarantee that there are always hibachi grills in stock and ready for sale. Their team of experts is focused on providing their high quality product in a timely manner so that there are no wait times on their hibachi grills.
