Tik Tok Ad Company Launches Content Creation Guide

User-generated content is the next hottest thing. Here’s how to create the best content

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lauren Labeled today announced User Generate Content Creator Getting Started Guide, an interactive resource to teach aspiring creators how to create effective content for companies to use in their Tik Tok and social media ad campaigns.User-generated content is a hot topic among companies and advertisers right now because it flips the influencer marketing and advertising that we’re used to on its head. UGC is a type of content that is more organic and less branded. It looks like an everyday person just picked up their phone to film a product they love. The massive appeal is how seamlessly it fits into people’s experience on social media and doesn’t immediately make them feel like they’re being sold. UGC ads typically don’t even look like ads.Most people typically think that, in order to work with brands to create content and get paid, that one needs to be an influencer. Influencers are responsible for creating the content and distributing it to an audience that they’ve grown. However, what’s often overlooked is that tons of companies need content that they can use on their own pages and within their own ad campaigns. That’s where UGC creators come in. Their job is to create content and then pass it on to the brand to use.The problem that most companies face with trying to source talent for content is that the quality lacks…The UGC Getting Started Guide is a 29-page guide that includes fillable text boxes and checkboxes as well as video walkthroughs to teach people how to create quality content that performs for brands.“The demand for fresh ad content that fits in with the platform is incredibly high. Top companies are already reaping the rewards while smart companies are making moves to invest into great content,” says Lauren Mabra, Co-Founder at Lauren Labeled “We’re trying to fill the gap between companies needing quality content and creators who can get the job done.”This guide will cover:• Content creation best practices• Our top picks for tools and resources to make your life easier• How to research and plan videos• Script template• How to create a UGC portfolio with no experience• Website must-haves• Filming and editing (including our favorite tools to use)• Setting rates and invoicing• Social growth and landing your first client• Additional resources and video walkthroughsThe UGC Getting Started Guide will be available April 8th for $249. For more information on the guide, visit laurenlabeled.com About Lauren Labeled: Lauren Labeled creates ads that are featured in Tik Tok Top Ads to serve as inspiration for other advertisers. Lauren Labeled is an ad creative company that creates unignorable user-generated style ads for ecommerce and direct-to-consumer brands to resonate with the audience, build trust, and drive conversions.