More about Department of Revenue Reminds Taxpayers about Upcoming April 18th Income Tax Filing Deadline

Today the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) is reminding taxpayers that the upcoming income tax filing deadline is Monday, April 18, 2022.

What is due at the state level on Monday, April 18, 2022?

2021 Individual Income Tax Filings and Payments

Taxpayers who are filing for a federal extension by April 18, 2022, will automatically be granted a state extension, and no additional paperwork is required at the state-level. If taxpayers do not file for a federal extension, Georgia Form IT-303 should be filed for a state extension. As a reminder, all 2021 income tax payments are still due on April 18, 2022, even if a taxpayer requests a filing extension.

All returns and payments must be received or postmarked by April 18, 2022, to avoid penalties and interest.

For more information on the additional tax refund because of House Bill 1302, please read the HB 1302 Tax Refund FAQs