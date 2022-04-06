Summer Camp Grants Available

Submit Release
BISMARCK, N.D., April 6, 2022 – North Dakota School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is inviting schools, agencies, and other organizations to apply for $20,000 in grant assistance to offer academic camps for students during the summer.

The camps will offer academic programs for students, including those who may need to make up instruction they lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, Baesler said.

Among the organizations eligible for an Academic Summer Learning Experience grant are school districts, community groups, city and county agencies, and for-profit and nonprofit organizations. Groups may submit joint applications. Grants may be as large as $20,000.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 29. They may be emailed to dpischoolapproval@nd.gov or mailed to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 201, Bismarck, N.D., 58505-0440. Information about the grant program is on the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction’s website.

Potential applicants who have questions may email dpischoolapproval@nd.gov or call program administrator Arlene Wolf at 701-328-2295.

