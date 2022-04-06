Fiber Bragg Grating Market to Garner US$ 7,435.3 million, Globally, by 2028 at 25.7% CAGR: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Use of Fiber Bragg Grating in Sensing Applications to Provide Growth Opportunities for Fiber Bragg Grating Market During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Fiber Bragg Grating Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, Industry, and Geography," the Fiber Bragg Grating Market Size is projected to reach US$ 7,435.3 million by 2028 from US$ 1,500.6 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 1,500.6 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by US$ 7,435.3 Million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 25.7% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021- 2028

Base Year 2020

No. of Pages 168

No. Tables 87

No. of Charts & Figures 83

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Type, Application, and Industry

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

APAC is anticipated to be the highest revenue-generating region in the global fiber bragg grating market during the forecast period. China holds the largest market share. APAC is home to numerous SMEs, which capitalize heavily on advanced technologies, and this factor is favoring the fiber bragg grating market in the region. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia are among the continuously growing economies in this region. Manufacturers have a significant opportunity to expand their business by tapping into different geographies. As one of the world's fastest-growing economies, Asia Pacific has enormous growth potential.

Fiber bragg grating is changing at an exponential rate. The production cost of fiber Bragg grating is high, which restricts its production. Hence, need to develop advanced technologies offering lower production costs is important. Therefore, to overcome the challenges faced by traditional production methods indulging the high cost of fiber bragg grating, automated systems are developed. To fulfill the requirement of flexible manufacturing of high-quality, cost-effective, and consistent fiber bragg grating on a production basis, Sweden-based Northlab Photonics developed an automated fabrication system. The company's NORIA tool combines a Coherent ExciStar XS excimer laser operating at 193 nm, up to 16 Ibsen Photonics phase masks, beam-conditioning optics, automated mechanics, and control software to provide pushbutton fiber Bragg grating manufacture. The new automated system allows essentially pushbutton fiber Bragg grating production, which assists in decreasing the unit cost for fiber Bragg grating production and gives fiber Bragg grating an exceptional unit-to-unit quality and consistency.

FBGs are being increasingly adopted across numerous applications, owing to their advantages such as direct absolute measurement, unique wavelength multiplexing capability, and nonconductivity. Moreover, they are electrically passive and immune to EMI-induced noise. The fiber Bragg grating sensors mounting is like conventional gages. Also, they are available in different mounting options and form factors. When fiber Bragg grating is used with a high-power tunable laser, they can conduct measurements over long distances with minimal or no loss in signal integrity. In addition, every optical channel can measure dozens of fiber Bragg grating sensors, unlike electrical sensing systems. This, in turn, lowers the size, complexity, and weight of measurement systems.

Fiber Bragg Grating Market: Industry Overview

Based on industry, the fiber Bragg grating market is categorized into telecommunication, aerospace, energy and utilities, transportation, and others. The aerospace segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. For aerospace applications, fiber Bragg grating sensors are developed with a rugged package to withstand harsh environments. The growing commercial aviation, owing to the rise in consumer income among the masses and the emergence of low-cost carrier airlines, is subsequently boosting the growth of the aerospace industry, thereby driving the fiber Bragg grating market.

Fiber Bragg Grating Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

FBGS Technologies GMBH, HBM Fibersensing S.A., ITF Technologies, Ixblue Photonics, and Micron Optics (Luna Innovations) are among the key players profiled during the study of the fiber bragg grating market. In addition, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In June 2021, FBGS Technologies added a new member, FBG-Scan 915-EP, to its flagship series of spectrometer-based optical engines. This upgrade offers 15 channels in a single device without fewer sensing points per channel.

In 2020, Luna Innovation Incorporated signed a US$ 6.2 million deal with Lockheed Martin to extend their long-term relationship, resulting in the development of new optical measurement products, which ensures that the global fleet of F-35 aircraft is ready for service.

In 2018, Proximion AB entered into a development partnership for the industrialization of fiber optic sensing systems with SKF. The two companies are working together to combine SKF's fiber optic bearing sensing technology with Proximion's application integration experience and knowledge in developing and producing advanced fiber optic sensors and data collection hardware units.

