Memoir that Casts Doubt on bin Laden’s Fate Hit’s #1 in True Crime Biographies
Chasing bin Laden: My Hunt for the World’s Most Notorious Terrorist gains momentum after its May 2021 release.
..It is undeniable that Chasing bin Laden is a fascinating book. Janik has a real talent as a writer and the book is written to such a high standard..”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s world, the most notorious terrorist might be Vladimir Putin, but in 2006 the biggest national security threat was still Osama bin Laden.
— Jamie Michel, Reader’s Favorite
Barbara K. Janik puts a new spin on bin Laden’s fate as she recalls her experience hunting for and finding the kingpin behind 9/11. When Janik called the FBI and gave them his location in Brooklyn, she was not sure what to expect. But through a series of revealing conversations with the FBI, she soon discovered that he was arrested on the early morning of August 16, 2006. An agent even told her that there would “definitely” be an announcement from the president.
Janik’s version of events is corroborated by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Seymour Hersh. In The Killing of Osama bin Laden, he states that “bin Laden had been a prisoner of the ISI [Pakistani intel¬ligence] at the Abbottabad compound since 2006,” the site of the eventual raid. Janik postulates that bin Laden was transferred from custody in the United States sometime during 2006 and moved to the compound in Abbottabad where he was kept under house arrest until the 2011 raid.
In Janik’s memoir, she recalls her harrowing emotional journey through the hidden world of lay investigations, which is charged with high-stakes puzzle solving, Arabic message boards, and anxiety-provoking collaborations with the FBI.
Chasing bin Laden, which was released on May 25, 2021, hit #1 in true crime biographies and historical biographies in the Kindle free category during a recent promotion.
Janik accredits her success to two smash editorial reviews and dozens of glowing reader reviews on Amazon and Goodreads.
“It is undeniable that Chasing bin Laden is a fascinating book. Janik has a real talent as a writer and the book is written to such a high standard…” –Jamie Michel, Reader’s Favorite.
“This book didn’t just ask to see the light of day. It demanded it. It provides a compelling, riveting story that will encourage others to stay the course in following their research and convictions to fruition, even if the rest of the world can’t listen, doesn’t know, or has a vested interest in burying that information.” –Diane Donovan, Midwest Book Review.
Chasing bin Laden can be purchased in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats from most major online retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart. The eBook is currently being offered for only $0.99 to encourage new readers. For more info, including email and phone records of Janik’s communications with the FBI visit ChasingbinLaden.com.
About Barbara K. Janik
Janik is a historian, computer expert, and former adjunct professor. When she’s not writing, she spends her time marketing her projects, playing nerdy games like Dungeons & Dragons, and obsessively Tweeting.
Contact Barbara K. Janik:
Barbara@ChasingbinLaden.com
Twitter: @BarbaraKJanik
Mobile: (409) 457-0511
Barbara K. Janik
Chasing Bin Laden - Book Author
+1 4094570511
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter