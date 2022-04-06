MarieBelle Chocolates Debuts Their Easter 2022 Chocolate Collection
MarieBelle Chocolates Easter 2022 Collection is the Most Tasteful Spring GiftNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get into the Spring state of mind with world-renowned, luxurious chocolate company, MarieBelle Chocolates who has debuted their Easter 2022 Chocolate Collection. Take advantage of the clocks springing forward and rush to MarieBelle's store or website to get your hands on these chocolate works of art. This Easter, the flagship retail location at 484 Broome Street provides patrons with a sumptuous shopping experience for the eyes and appetite, complete with lavish window displays designed to warm the heart. Enjoy the sweetest gift for any occasion, available in-store or same-day delivery anywhere in Manhattan.
Celebrate Easter with MarieBelle Chocolates’ signature artisanal ganache collections. Available in 6-piece and 16-piece boxes, each ganache is decorated with a unique Easter design that tells a beautiful love story. Another favorite is the MarieBelle Easter Eggs with Milk Pearls, nestled in a beautiful MarieBelle Spring box accented with a butterfly motif. These seasonal favorites are available in milk chocolate and dark chocolate.
What is more traditional for Spring and Easter than the beloved Easter Bunny. MarieBelle’s classic Double Easter Bunnies Lunch Box features two classic bunnies, one milk chocolate and one dark chocolate.
Also available this season is the Easter Chocolate Eggs Oval Box, a beautiful oval-shaped box, adorned with the Bunny King ready to spread eggs in his kingdom; as well as their Easter Mixed Chocolate Bites, packaged in a Cacao Market box, a delicious mix of chocolate-covered bites that comes in Mint malt ball, lemon shortbread, pastel apricot, and natural blueberries flavors. For a little bit of everything, MarieBelle’s Easter Box Set comes with a milk chocolate egg, a dark chocolate egg, a milk chocolate bunny, and 2pc tote box with dark and passion fruit Easter themed ganache.
For more information and to view the Easter 2022 Collection, visit: mariebelle.com/collections/easter-collection
About MarieBelle New York:
Woman-owned MarieBelle New York is a world-renowned luxurious global chocolate company. Their fine art edibles are produced in their Brooklyn factory with retail locations throughout New York City and Japan.
Maribel Lieberman, Founder & CEO, grew up on the cacao fields of Honduras. Her rich knowledge of cacao along with her enterprising sensibilities have allowed Maribel to empower other hard-working women of the cacao farms. Her combined passion for chocolate and fashion has inspired her to continuously reinvent how we enjoy and experience the delectable and indulgent world of chocolate.
For almost two decades, MarieBelle New York has been tantalizing both the eyes and the palate with her sophisticated chocolate expressions. Whether it is their signature artisanal ganache lavish truffles and bars, or their incomparable Aztec Hot Chocolate (listed on Oprah's Favorite Things) - the name MarieBelle is synonymous with everything that is refined, beautifully designed and decadent.
“Life is all about the pleasure and happiness we find in food, art and beauty.” – Maribel Lieberman, Chocolatier
MarieBelle New York (SoHo)
484 Broome Street, New York, NY 10013
(212) 925-6999 x1
MarieBelle at the Kitano Hotel (Midtown)
66 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10016
(212) 885-7177
For more information about MarieBelle Chocolates, visit www.mariebelle.com
Facebook: MarieBelleNewYork | Twitter: @MarieBelleNY | Instagram: @mariebelleofficial
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn