Growth: Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Trays Market Estimated to Cross $1,312.1 Million and Grow at 7.9% CAGR in the 2021 to 2030 Timeframe [200-Pages] | Research Dive

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market is expected to gather a revenue of $1,312.1 million by 2030 and grow at a stable CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period from 2021-2030. The comprehensive report offers a concise layout of the Electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market’s current framework including chief facets of the market such as growth factors, hindrances, restraints and several opportunities during the predicted timeframe of 2021-2030. The report also provides all the market figures to help new entrants understand the market easily.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Increasing use of ESD trays in the end-use industries due to their excellent antistatic properties is estimated to drive the global Electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market by 2030. Moreover, its growing use for safely transporting static sensitive components along with increasing product advancements are the factors projected to further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Increasing investments by market players in biodegradable electrostatic discharge trays is estimated to augment the Electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market growth during the analysis years. In addition, the constant need for strong trays in the manufacturing units is also expected to bolster the market development by 2030.

Restraints: Electrostatic discharge trays are very thin and get difficult to handle at times, therefore, posing a major hindrance in the growth of the global Electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market.

Covid-19 Impact on the Market

The outbreak of the corona virus pandemic has had a negative impact on the global Electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market. Governments imposed stringent lockdowns in several countries across the world to curb the spread of the virus that led to multiple consumer electronics industrial sites and manufacturing units staying closed for months. In addition, labor shortages, lack of availability of raw materials, and disruptions in supply chains delayed productions of electronic devices, thus declining the demand for ESD trays. However, the market is projected to revive its growth rate due to uplifting of lockdowns and gradual increase in the demand for ESD trays by end-use industries.

Segments of the Market:

The report has fragmented the market into a few segments based on end-user and regional outlook.

End-user: Consumer electronics and Computer Peripheral Sub-segment to be Highly Beneficial

By end-user, the consumer electronics and computer peripheral sub-segment of the global Electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market is expected to have a significant market share and grow at a stable CAGR of 8.1% in the 2021-2030 timeframe. This immense growth rate is attributed to the growing utilization of ESD trays by consumer electronics and computer peripheral to maintain safe distance between electronics components for an easy transportation process.

Region: Market in the North America Region to be Highly Lucrative

By regional analysis, the electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market in the North America region is predicted to have a prominent market share and grow at 7.4% CAGR in the 2021-2030 timeframe. Increasing adoption of technological devices by manufacturing and automobile industries is boosting the transportation of consumer electronics devices, thus accelerating the demand for ESD trays to keep safe distance between electronic devices and other tools that are good conductors of electrostatic discharges. Moreover, presence of some prominent manufacturing units of ESD trays in the North America region is also expected to uplift the market growth in the region by 2030.

Prominent Market Players:

Some prominent players of the electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market include

PPG Industries Elcom (UK) Ltd. BASF Global STATCLEAN SYSTEMS Smurfit Kappa Group Tandem Equipment Sales Inc. DowDuPont Conductive Containers Inc. TIP Corporation. Desco Industries, and many more.

For instance, in January 2022, PPG Industries, a global supplier of paints, coatings, and specialty materials, announced its partnership with Cellforce Group, a renowned manufacturer and developer of battery cells for electric sports cars, to provide exclusive sustainable battery cell solutions for the electric automotive and mobility category.

The report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the global Electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

