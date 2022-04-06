The Global Cell Culture Media Bags Market is projected to reach US$ 2.67 by the end of 2030| Cell Culture Media Bags Size, Share, Trends and Analysis

Companies Profiled in Cell Culture Media Bags Market are Parker Hannifin Corp, Pall Corporation, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare Inc.

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its new market study, Future Market Insights (FMI) estimates global cell culture media bags market will register impressive growth between 2022 and 2030, progressing at a stellar CAGR of 10.8%. Furthermore, the study projects that the market will surge past a global valuation of US$ 2.67 Bn by 2030. The report attributes the growth of the market to soaring demand for disposable packaging solutions in life sciences R&D activities and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals.



Moreover, the emergence of innovative techniques such as four-layered films, which provide exceptional oxygen and moisture barrier properties, is also expected to boost demand.

Having analyzed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report opines that increasing health concerns and high emphasis on biopharmaceutical research will augur well for market growth during the assessment period.

COVID-19 Impact

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to positively influence the demand for cell culture media bags as players operating in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors emphasize on high quality and safe packaging and storing solutions. Moreover, an upsurge in the number of studies and researches during the pandemic to develop a vaccine is, in turn, propelling demand for cell culture media bags.

Likewise, the need for disposable and single-use solutions for applications such as large-scale purification, cell storage, protein purification, and polishing applications in the biopharmaceutical market will continue to offer remunerative opportunities to market players through the pandemic period.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12670

List Of Key Players Covered in Cell Culture Media Bags Market are:

Parker Hannifin Corp

Pall Corporation

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc.



Competitive Landscape:

In this fast-growing industry, partnerships and collaborations, product launches, expansions, and other strategies have been used to gain a major piece of the cell culture media bags market.

To meet the increased demand for bioprocess manufacturing activities, market participants are concentrating on up-scaling media bag production. In addition, producers are tackling problems and improved features of bags such as four-layered films that provide stronger oxygen and moisture barriers to the properties.

In this vein, Thermo Fisher Scientific released the CEDIA Mitragynine (Kratom) Assay, a novel immunoassay for kratom alkaloid mitragynine screening designed specifically for criminal justice and forensic purposes.Throughout the projection period, continuous product innovations will continue to define the competitive landscape of the market. Furthermore, industry participants are concentrating their efforts on producing products for specific end uses.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cell-culture-media-bags-market

Key Takeaways

2D bag designs are expected to account for over half of the market value, owing to their high flexibility

Very large bags (>3000 ml) will remain the most sought out size, owing to low contamination properties

By host cell, the bacterial cell segment is projected to account for the majority of market value, ascribed to an increasing number of studies on diseases caused by bacteria.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturing will remain a key end-use segment, capturing over 2/3rds of market value through the forecast period.

US will remain the largest market for cell culture media bags globally.



"Market players are investing in new product innovation and are focusing on procuring FDA approvals to facilitate wide-scale deployment," remarks FMI analyst.

Who is Winning?

Cell culture media bags manufacturers are focusing on developing solutions that address the key challenges such as recycling of multilayer flexible packaging consisting of plastic and barrier materials. Moreover, new product development and strategic partnerships have been identified as key growth strategies adopted by market players.

In April 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a new immunoassay - CEDIA Mitragynine (Kratom) Assay - for kratom alkaloid mitragynine screening solely for criminal justice and forensic applications.

In August, 2015, Rim Bio partnered with Playmouth based Sentrol for sales and distribution of its single-use bio containers across the United States.

FMI's report includes profiles of some of the most prominent names in the market including Parker Hannifin Corp, Pall Corporation, Sartorious AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and GE Healthcare Inc.

Order a Complete Research Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12670

Detailed Table of Content:

Executive Summary Global Market Outlook Demand Side Trends Supply Side Trends Technology Roadmap Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview Market Coverage / Taxonomy Market Definition / Scope / Limitations Inclusion and Exclusions

Key Market Trends Key Trends Impacting the Market Bag Size Innovation / Development Trends

Key Success Factors Bag Size Adoption Rate/Usage Analysis- Key Statistics Key Promotional Strategies, By Key Manufacturers Pipeline Analysis Diseases Epidemiology By Region Key Regulations, By Region

Market Background Macro-Economic Factors Global GDP Growth Outlook Global Healthcare Expenditure Outlook Global Pharmaceutical Industry Outlook Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact Growing Demand for Disposable Packaging Solutions Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Increased Shelf Life Offered by Single-Use Bags Growing Applications in Primary Packaging Increasing Production of Antibodies for Treatment of Disease Rapid Progress in the Areas of Biopharmaceuticals, Oncology, and Stem Cell Research Rising Number of Parenteral Bag Sizes in Pipeline Value Chain Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunity Analysis





TOC Continued…!

Speak to our Research Expert:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12670

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Insulin Pens Market Snapshot Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2031

Nasal Antihistamines Market Size & Share by Application, Type and Region Global Forecast to 2031

Wet Wipes Market Size, Trends And Forecast 2021-2031

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.



Contact Us:

Future Market Insights,

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cell-culture-media-bags-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs