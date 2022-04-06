Brewing Data: AirSage launched its weekly innovation talk show
The Big Data scale-up, AirSage, announced the launch of its special talk show - Brewing Data, connecting transportation and smart city leaders with data expertsATLANTA, GA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Big Data analytics scale-up based in Atlanta, AirSage Inc., announced the launch of the new special weekly talk show - “Brewing Data”. The show connects the leading transportation, smart city, travel, and hospitality experts with data professionals to discuss the latest trends and news in the industry.
On April 1, 2022, AirSage kicked off its new weekly talk show, Brewing Data. Every Friday, the experts in location data will cover topics related to transportation planning and modeling, infrastructure development, sustainability, emerging technologies, and many others. The event is streamed live via YouTube and LinkedIn.
The goal of Brewing Data is to provide a platform to share ideas and discuss challenges to #RebuildAmericaTogether and make American cities more innovative, livable, and people-friendly.
Mark Forster, CEO of AirSage, on the launch of the new talk show: “Our Brewing Data weekly talk show illustrates how data is transforming entire industries. We’ve put together a fantastic lineup of industry experts who share their experience and provide valuable insights in just 15-30 minutes. As industry-leader, we felt it was time to host innovators and give them a voice, and to show the way forward for the industry.”
The first Brewing Data episode featured a conversation with Guy Rousseau. Guy is a Surveys and Transportation Modeling Manager at Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), Ex-MPO modeler in Dayton, OH, Tulsa, OK, and Jefferson Parish, LA. He is a committee member of various TRB Committees and NCHRP projects. He is also the Chair of the SHRP 2 C10A project on advanced travel demand modeling and fine-grained, time-sensitive networks. He is a Committee Member of the NAS/ TRB Synthesis Study on the Determination of the State of the Practice in Travel Forecasting (Special Report 288), as well as the AASHTO/CTPP Oversight Board. He has participated in Model Peer Reviews of metropolitan travel forecasting for several MPOs and State DOTs.
The interview was moderated by Robert Kohler, Transportation Planning professional at AirSage. Robert has worked in the transportation and mobility industry for more than two decades. His main focus is tech and big data applications, traffic operations, impact analyses, and site selection.
Next Friday, April 8, Brewing Data will feature the live discussion with Sharmila Mukherjee, Urban Transportation Planning Expert and Executive Vice President - Planning & Development at Capital Metro, hosted by Mark E. Forster, Data and Mobile pioneer, founder of several startups, and CEO of AirSage.
