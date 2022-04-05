Minister Hinds commends members of the Inter-Agency Task Force

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 5 - Port of Spain: At an official ceremony held on Friday April 01, 2022, six (6) officers attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), received commendations from the Minister of National Security, the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds M.P; in recognition of their unswerving commitment to duty, outstanding work, meritorious service and exceptional leadership capabilities over the year 2021.

The event follows a promise made by the Honourable Minister during his visit to the IATF Headquarters on Christmas Day of 2021, which was to show in a more tangible way the Ministry's and the country's appreciation for the dedication and commitment of these officers who have served with honour and have gone beyond the call of duty.

The ceremony took place at the Knowsley Building, #1 Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain and was attended by Acting Permanent Secretary, Mr. Gary Joseph, Ministry of National Security; Chief of Defence Staff, Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel, Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. McDonald Jacob, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

During his official address, Minister Hinds took the opportunity to thank the Officers on behalf of the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. the Honourable Keith Rowley and the Ministry of National Security for their selfless dedication to duty, for their decorum and for their professionalism, as this country continues to contend with and manage the challenging crime situation.

Minister Hinds stated, “As Minister of National Security, I understand the demands made on your leaders, the Commissioner of Police and the Chief of Defence Staff, those which are subsequently passed onto you. It is in recognition of this, at a human level and for the good of the organizations, that we take every opportunity available to us to praise and thank you. What you do is so important to every single one of us in this country. It is what you do that keeps us whole. It is your presence that acts as a deterrent to the criminal elements.”

Minister Hinds continued by saying, “Criminals have become more brazen and selfish! They see opportunities to get more than what they are entitled to without paying the dues for it. It is you, the police officers and soldiers, particularly the members of the Inter-Agency Task Force who stand in the gap between that kind of mentality and behaviour displayed by criminals and the people of this country who depend on you for protection. It is in this regard that we really commend you for your good work.”

The Minister ended by once again expressing his appreciation to all the members of the Defence and Protective Services for all their hard work done in 2021 and for their ongoing commitment to keeping Trinidad and Tobago and its citizens safe and secure.

Those members of the IATF who received commendations are as follows: Police Constable Mr. Keston King; Police Constable Mr. Joff Awong; Acting Assistant Superintendent, Mr. Romel Morales; Acting Senior Superintendent Mr. Oswain Subero; Lance Corporal Stephon Noel and Private Anil Persad.