UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not every company succeeds in Search Engine Optimization (SEO) or Social Media Marketing (SMM), Social Media Optimization (SMO), Search engine Marketing (SEM). Even with financial backing, the success these techniques of website speed optimization, performance testing and improvement practices (In-feed ads, Discovery pages, Story ads, Posts from influencers and creators, Live-stream video feeds, Hashtags) comes down to giving the right data to stakeholders to get their attention and long-term support.

Such techniques might not be focused on the right key performance indicators. It could be visibility KPIs that lack context in comparison to the competition or real traffic. Or it could be way too many metrics, which common stakeholders don't understand.

The problem - If a product team tries improving the conversion rate (CVR) on a category page, they discover that some content and links distract the user, so they remove them. This successfully increases the CVR. But the consequences of these changes can be slow resulting in a steady decline in organic traffic. Therefore SEO, SMM, SEM, SMO can contradict user experience (Aligning the content with search intent, writing compelling Title tags and Meta descriptions, optimizing the images, optimizing the page speed, building an internal linking structure, improving user experience, SEO friendly URL, earning authoritative backlinks, creating useful content)

The solution - Optimization and media marketing key performance indicators must translate to the business context. SEO, SMM, SEM, and SMO can't get buy-in if they're speaking a language that others don't understand. Therefore, the organizations can be specific, understand the goals of the stakeholders, and ensure that reports aren’t overwhelmed with data.

Likewise, making use of tools like social media posters, social media trackers, social media ads, and social media analytics – gives valuable insights into the performance with several key metrics (engagement, likes, reach, and mentions)

ITFirms Steps In - ITFirms picked firms that use position tracking, and traffic analytics, real data instead of generic statements and tailor it to the stakeholders. Also, they compared the page speed with the competition and combined their market share with sessions and sales which helped build confidence in presence of demand. They set new goals around, gaining market share and beating competitors in page speed, thus preventing decisions from being made without consideration of the consequences they may have on SEO. Here’s a list of top social media marketing companies chosen by ITFirms for review:

1. Cynexis Media

2. Techugo

3. Webguru Infosystems

4. Digital Infoways

5. Atlas SoftWeb

6. eStore Factory

7. Elsner Technologies

8. West Coast Infotech

9. Biz4Group

10. SoftProdigy



