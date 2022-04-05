Submit Release
Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - March 2022

Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of March 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.

The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.

The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.

Board Served Member City Selected Date Appointment Date Position End
Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board Kairie Pierce Seattle 3/14/2022 3/14/2022 6/30/2025
Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board Robert Mitchell Tukwila 3/14/2022 3/14/2022 6/30/2022
Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board Wade Larson Spokane Valley 3/17/2022 3/17/2022 6/30/2023
Veterinary Board of Governors Kathryn Haigh Shelton 3/11/2022 3/11/2022 12/24/2026
Veterinary Board of Governors Andrea Sanchez Vancouver 3/11/2022 3/11/2022 12/24/2026
Technology Services Board Tanya Kumar Bellevue 3/15/2022 3/15/2022 10/31/2023
Public Health Advisory Board Diana Rakow Seattle 3/25/2022 3/25/2022 7/25/2023
Pierce College Board of Trustees Lisa Boyd Lakewood 3/17/2022 3/17/2022 9/30/2024
Paraeducator Board Pamella Johnson Rochester 3/25/2022 3/28/2022 8/31/2023
Occupational Therapy Practice Board Shari Roberts Renton 3/11/2022 3/11/2022 12/31/2024
Marine Resources Advisory Council Martha Kongsgaard Seattle 3/25/2022 3/25/2022 6/30/2025
Marine Resources Advisory Council Gus Gates Seattle 3/11/2022 3/11/2022 6/30/2025
Marine Resources Advisory Council Marilyn Sheldon Ocean Park 3/11/2022 3/11/2022 6/30/2025
Marine Resources Advisory Council William (Bill) Dewey Shelton 3/11/2022 3/11/2022 6/30/2025
Lower Columbia College Board of Trustees Marc Silva Longview 3/7/2022 3/7/2022 9/30/2026
Long-Term Services and Supports Trust Commission Laura Cepoi Port Townsend 3/11/2022 3/11/2022 6/30/2023
Long-Term Services and Supports Trust Commission Brenda Charles-Edwards Seattle 3/11/2022 3/11/2022 6/30/2023
Liquor and Cannabis Board James Vollendroff Seattle 3/22/2022 5/1/2022 1/15/2025
Indeterminate Sentence Review Board Elyse Balmert Lacey 3/15/2022 4/18/2022 4/15/2027
Indeterminate Sentence Review Board Kecia Rongen Olympia 3/15/2022 4/18/2022 4/15/2027
Homelessness, State Advisory Council on Sheila Babb Anderson Seattle 3/25/2022 3/25/2022 1/4/2025
Homelessness, State Advisory Council on Mary Pacheco Kennewick 3/25/2022 3/25/2022 1/4/2026
Homelessness, State Advisory Council on Vivian Obah Millcreek 3/25/2022 3/25/2022 1/4/2026
Homelessness, State Advisory Council on Charles Adkins Everett 3/25/2022 3/25/2022 1/4/2025
Homelessness, State Advisory Council on Jenece Howe Toppenish 3/25/2022 3/25/2022 1/4/2023
Health Insurance Pool Board of Directors, Washington State James Dixson Spokane Valley 3/25/2022 3/25/2022 5/31/2023
Environmental Justice Council Sylvia Miller Tacoma 3/11/2022 3/11/2022 7/25/2024
Environmental Justice Council Raeshawna Ware Tacoma 3/11/2022 3/11/2022 7/25/2025
Developmental Disabilities Endowment Trust Fund Governing Board Lawson Knight Walla Walla 3/7/2022 3/16/2022 3/15/2026
Developmental Disabilities Endowment Trust Fund Governing Board Daniel Rubin Olympia 3/7/2022 3/16/2022 3/15/2026
Deaf and Hard of Hearing Youth, Washington Center for Dennis Matthews Spokane 3/25/2022 3/25/2022 7/1/2026
Building Code Council Anthony Doan Yakima 3/25/2022 3/25/2022 1/5/2025
Building Code Council Todd Beyreuther Spokane Valley 3/25/2022 3/25/2022 1/5/2025
Building Code Council Peter Rieke Pasco 3/16/2022 3/16/2022 1/5/2023
Building Code Council Katy Sheehan Spokane 3/16/2022 3/21/2022 1/5/2025
Auto Theft Prevention Authority Christopher Guerrero Kennewick 3/25/2022 3/25/2022 11/18/2023
Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment Karin Rodland Richland 3/25/2022 4/1/2022 3/31/2026
Aerospace Workforce Council Celeste Monahan Olympia 3/11/2022 3/11/2022 1/1/2075

