Patient Engagement Solutions Market Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research

Growing adoption of patient engagement solutions and increasing geriatric population are key factors driving market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global patient engagement solutions market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to footing in the gain a robust market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Growing adoption of patient engagement solutions and increasing geriatric population are key factors driving market revenue growth.Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size – USD 13.49 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trend – Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Get a sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/10

Segmental Analysis

The global Patient Engagement Solutions market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Patient Engagement Solutions sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Some major companies profiled in the global market report include Cerner Corporation (Oracle), NXGN Management, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, McKesson Corporation, ResMed, Klara Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Athenahealth Inc., and CPSI.

Issues associated with the protection of patient information are expected to hinder market revenue growth to some extent over the forecast period. Concerns about the security of patient health data are obstructing transfer of this information across various parties in the healthcare business. This is hampering patient engagement activities in many healthcare organizations, along with limiting the adoption of patient engagement solutions among potential end users.

The healthcare industry is undergoing significant transformations, as it is striving to provide value-based treatment. Patients are increasingly demanding meaningful and personalized experiences from their healthcare providers, and this trend is getting momentum. Patient involvement is a technique that healthcare practitioners are using to improve patient satisfaction and health outcomes.

Patient involvement entails both patients and healthcare professionals to participate in the management and care of patients, which provides an environment in which patients feel they are a part of the team, allowing them to collaborate with healthcare professionals to find a viable solution. Patient involvement enhances compliance and ensures that right decisions are taken by healthcare providers for their patients. However, patients and healthcare providers should be willing to work together to achieve greater collaboration in this regard.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market research report depicts the latest market scenario with updated trends and segmentation of the products and services. The study provides crucial information on the market situation, size, share, growth factors of the Patient Engagement Solutions

Cloud-based distribution helps to promote a hassle-free exchange of knowledge between patients and healthcare professionals, as bulk data can be kept on these systems and remote access is also possible.

Software & hardware segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, due to continuous development of patient engagement solutions and their expanding applications in consulting, education, and implementation. Electronic solutions are simple to set up and use, and they enable easy access to vital pharmaceutical information, along with allowing healthcare practitioners to share drugs remotely.

Patient engagement solutions market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing geriatric population, high incidence/prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), rapid adoption of technology, and increasing awareness about the benefits of early disease diagnosis are some key factors driving revenue growth of the North America market.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Patient Engagement Solutions market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

To know more about the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global patient engagement solutions market on the basis of component, functionality, delivery mode, application, end-use, therapeutic area, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Software & Hardware

Standalone

Integrated

Service

Consulting

Training & Implementation

Support & Maintenance

Others

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Communication

Health Tracking & Insights

Billing & Payments

Administration

Patient Education

Others

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

On-premise Solution

Cloud-based Solution

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Home Health Management

Population Health Management

Outpatient Health Management

In-Patient Health Management

Financial Health Management

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Providers

Payers

Patients

Others

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Health & Wellness

Chronic Disease Management

Others

Regional Analysis of the Patient Engagement Solutions Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Patient Engagement Solutions Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Patient Engagement Solutions market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Patient Engagement Solutions market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Patient Engagement Solutions market

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/10

Related Reports:

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

RNA Transcriptomics Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Blockchain in Healthcare: Https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/07/four-key-medtech-software-development-trends-for-2022/?sh=23e843f420d5

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs