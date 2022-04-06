RFID in Healthcare Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

Emergen Research

The Increasing RFID penetration in different sectors and IoT development are driving the demand for the market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global RFID in Healthcare Market Report, published by emergenresearch, offers an industry-wide assessment of the RFID in Healthcare market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2020-2027.Increased use of tags is expected to boost the market during the projected period for monitoring various properties, patients, staff, drug products, and supported blood. The segment held a market share of 62.2% in the year 2019.

Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/7

Key participants include Logi-Tag Systems, Cardinal Health, LLC, Terso Solutions, Hurst Green Plastics Ltd, CenTrak, Tagsys, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Impinj, Inc., MetraTec GmbH, and Palex Medical SA, among others.

Using RFID technology allows for improved communication, effective patient monitoring, patient recognition, and tracking of patients. This approach helps to decrease drug errors and increases health. Growth is also driven by the growing need for patient care and legislation to improve health. With this technology, patient monitoring through various parts of the hospital helps minimize waiting times and is, therefore, gaining popularity in hospitals.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad RFID in Healthcare market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the RFID in Healthcare market players.

Due to the growing need to identify fake drug products and demand for inventory management, the pharmaceutical monitoring application segment is the leader in the adoption of RFID technology. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Due to the growing number of hospitals and the presence of patient safety laws, North America has dominated the global market. The US is the region’s biggest market, helping to make this technology more popular in healthcare. The regional growth is driven by high awareness of the advantages of incorporating RFID together with growing concern about the risk of medication errors.

In October 2018, Ovizio Imaging Systems announced the signing of a supply chain contract with Celgene Corporation to automate certain engineered T-cell production processes. Celgene would deploy a novel on-line iLine F microscope and the BioConnect system of Ovizio to automate the production process and enhance product control.

To know more about the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rfid-in-healthcare-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global RFID in Healthcare Market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Systems & Software

Tags

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Asset Tracking

Patient Tracking

Pharmaceutical Tracking

Blood Tracking

Others

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global RFID in Healthcare market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global RFID in Healthcare Market:

The global RFID in Healthcare market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the RFID in Healthcare business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the RFID in Healthcare market? What is the anticipated market valuation of RFID in Healthcare industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the RFID in Healthcare market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the RFID in Healthcare industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Global RFID in Healthcare Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global RFID in Healthcare market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/7

