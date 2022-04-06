Mexico Car Rental Market Indicates Positive Growth & Estimated to Reach US$ 3,146.7 million by 2027 | Alamo, Hertz, Fox

Global Mexico Car Rental Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest study was released on the Global Mexico Car Rental Market by Coherent Market Insights. The research study evaluates the significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have a ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, and growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and the competitors. Economy car segment was valued at US$ 378.4 Million in Mexico car rental market in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.6% between 2019 and 2027.

A complete overview of the Mexico Car Rental market research report promises absolute consumer satisfaction. As the pandemic-led changes have imposed detrimental aftermath on the industry performance, hindering growth and associated non-essential offerings, the growth has undergone minor dips in the current times, however, showing promising recouping signs. The global Mexico Car Rental market research document has been growing relentlessly in the historical as well as the current Mexico Car Rental market conditions and is estimated to continue with the growth trends successfully.

Market Overview:

A car rental, vehicle hire, or car rental service is a privately owned company that leases cars to the general public, usually ranging from several days to a couple of months. Car rentals are available in almost every city, state, and country throughout the world. Car rental services are very popular throughout the world. Since most people prefer renting rather than buying a new vehicle, car rental companies have grown rapidly over the years and can be found in just about every city, town, and country.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆:-

❈ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics analysis to identify the prevailing implementation of market opportunities.

❈ Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

❈ Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

❈ An in-depth analysis of the implantable medical devices market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

❈ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

❈ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀: Hertz Corporation, Sixt SE, Avis Budget Group Inc., Alamo, National Car Rental, Europcar Group S.A., MEX Rent a Car, Budget Rent A Car System, Inc., Fox Rent A Car, and Thrifty Car Rental, Inc.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:

Improving living of standard and growing number of leisure travelers in Mexico is driving growth of the Mexico car rental market. Thus, expanding travel & tourism will also favor growth of the market. According to the Mexican Embassies Abroad, in the first trimester of 2021, U.S. nationals represented 75% of all passengers arriving in Mexico by air travel. Of all arrivals, Canadians represented 1.6%, Europeans 7.1%, and South Americans 11.6% (mainly from Colombia 2.8% and Brazil 2.2%).

Growing adoption of growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions by key players is expected to foster growth of the market. For instance, in August 2021, Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that Hyatt has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Apple Leisure Group (ALG), a luxury resort-management services, travel, and hospitality group, from affiliates of each of KKR and KSL Capital Partners, LLC for $2.7 billion in cash.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:

➡ The Mexico car rental market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period, owing to the increasing launch of advanced approaches for car rental agencies in Mexico.

➡ A growing number of partnerships and collaboration for expanding customer reach is fostering growth of the market. For instance, in June 2017, HTZ announced that its subsidiary The Hertz Corporation has inked a deal with Hertz Mexico (operated by Avasa) and leading Mexican airline – Aeroméxico.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗮𝘅𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝘆:-

Mexico Car Rental Market, By Car Type:

» Economy Car

» Compact Car

» Intermediate Car

» Premium Car

» Luxury Car

» Sports Utility Vehicle

» Others (includes people carrier, pick-up trucks etc.)

Mexico Car Rental Market, By Booking type:

» Offline Access

» Mobile Application

» Other Internet Access

The report provides a snapshot of the global market size, segmentation data, marketing growth strategies, market share, export and import information, analysis and forecast of market trends, competition, domestic production, best sales prospects, statistical data, tariffs, regulations, distribution and business practices, end-user analysis, contact points and more. These research reports include information about competitive strategies, solutions, fact-based research, key takeaways, recommendations, market considerations, emerging business models and market opportunities for multiple segments of an industry.