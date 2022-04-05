Submit Release
News Search

There were 865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,130 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces it has prohibited six former bank employees from future employment in the banking industry for fraudulently obtaining loans and grants administered under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act

April 05, 2022

Federal Reserve Board announces it has prohibited six former bank employees from future employment in the banking industry for fraudulently obtaining loans and grants administered under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced that it had prohibited six former bank employees from future employment in the banking industry for fraudulently obtaining loans and grants administered under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The individuals include Dedryck O. Carson, Wendy Rodriguez Legon, Michael T. Lemley, and Tracy L. Mallory, all formerly of Regions Bank, Birmingham, Alabama; as well as

Autumn Jordan and Manuel F. Pinazo, both formerly of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Charlotte, North Carolina, a subsidiary of Bank of America.

Under the CARES Act, qualified small businesses were eligible to receive certain loans and grants administered by the Small Business Administration to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The six individuals applied for and obtained CARES Act funds based on false and fraudulent representations and used the funds for unauthorized personal expenses.

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email media@frb.gov or call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces it has prohibited six former bank employees from future employment in the banking industry for fraudulently obtaining loans and grants administered under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.