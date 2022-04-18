Post Covid Rental Revival Benefitting UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

With post-Covid life in full swing, the rental recovery continues to gain pace, which is good news for UK expat and foreign national investors using UK expat and foreign national mortgages.

Savills reports that city centre rental values in the back half of 2021 had their best six-month performance in seven years.

Rental growth in the capital has also been particularly strong with the annual growth in rents 10.3% higher than the previous year.

The fast-rising rents contributed to house prices rising at their fastest rate in a January for 17 years in 2022, with Nationwide reporting an 11.2% rise year-on-year.