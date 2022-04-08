NY Paper Crafting Store Celebrates 8 Years of Inspiring Creativity Through Innovative Products

Meet Altenew's growing team of incredibly talented people! Altenew connects with other crafting companies and customers through trade shows A special meet and greet/cardmaking workshop with Altenew fans

Altenew turns 8 and celebrates with huge giveaways, freebies, inspiring blog hops, and exciting events for customers and fans. Learn more here.

— Nicole Picadura, Altenew's Operations Director

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, April 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altenew is celebrating its 8th anniversary with huge giveaways for its customers, inspiration-filled blog hops, a free online class, a fun treasure hunt, and more. In an effort to foster creativity in the crafting world, the online crafting store has continued to grow and inspire paper crafters around the globe with its wide range of products. The company was founded on the belief that everyone should be able to express their creative side through the art of paper crafting. With this in mind, they now offer more than 6000 versatile products, covering 90 product categories and serving up to 88 countries worldwide since its founding.In the spirit of giving back to its customers, Altenew kicks off its week-long anniversary celebration with free shipping deals, a free online class featuring its popular layering stencils, and a 5-day blog hop packed with creative ideas from expert paper crafters in the industry. The celebration doesn’t stop there. Altenew is also hosting an anniversary treasure hunt on its YouTube channel. This is a one-of-a-kind event that encourages fans to interact and play along for a chance to win prizes in the weekly giveaways. To top it off, the company rewards a large number of customers by sending out thoughtfully designed personalized stamped sets. This is the best time for Altenew to reflect on its most notable milestones from the past eight years and express gratitude to everyone who supported its vision.Altenew Operations Director Nicole Picadura has this to say about Altenew’s impact on the paper crafting industry. “From mainstreaming the stamp layering concept to stencil layering to providing coordinating shades of inks, Altenew has been proudly serving the paper crafting industry by bringing a unique and innovative concept to crafters. We have helped numerous customers achieve detailed, in-depth, and realistic images (on their projects), giving them a feeling of being an artist. It is challenging to imagine projects with some sort of layering techniques applied on them wherever we look on social media these days.”The growth of this New York-based paper crafting company is a testament to the impeccable quality of its products and the trust and support from its customers around the globe. Over the years, Altenew’s goal has been to create trendy yet timeless designs that spark creativity. As of February 2022, the store now carries 6,456 versatile crafting products, 951 of which are stamp sets. It has come a long way from having a handful of photopolymer stamps to carrying artist-grade watercolor sets and game-changing mask stencils. While floral stamps are still Altenew’s most popular product, its bestselling products now range from innovative Project Kits and hot foil plates to beginner-friendly watercolor pencils and layering stencils. In addition, the company’s popular monthly subscription series showcases all-in-one, multi-purpose products that are not just beautiful but also practical.The 5-day anniversary blog hop highlights the company’s special milestones and honors the fantastic card makers and scrapbookers in its talented Design Team. Altenew values the creativity and unique perspective that its diverse Design Team members bring to its products. The 19 members of Altenew’s Design Team hail from different parts of the world - the United States, Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, Chile, and Canada. Its Design Team has always been an integral part of Altenew’s mission to inspire creativity through beautiful handmade creations. Aside from daily blog posts and YouTube how-to video tutorials, its designers also share inspiration through live online card making events, virtual card making workshops , and free online crafting classes.“﻿Altenew continues to bring creative and inspiring ideas, supplies, and designs, allowing crafters to express their emotions in their own creative ways, as well as providing them a therapeutic place to escape and feel safe while creating,” Nicole added.One of Altenew’s most significant accomplishments is supporting various charities and non-profit organizations such as Zakat Foundation of America, Food Bank of Central New York, and Dreaming Zebra Foundation, to name a few. From holding an annual card drive and donating crafting supplies to nursing homes to sponsoring water wells and hand pumps for underprivileged communities in Uganda and Nepal, community service has always been an enormous part of Altenew’s vision.For Altenew, celebrating its 8th anniversary in the paper crafting industry is another sweet and unforgettable milestone. The company hopes to keep expanding its product line, give back to communities, and inspire both old and new generations of crafters with beautiful, elegant, and one-of-a-kind designs.﻿﻿Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and unique handmade creations. ﻿Visit www.altenew.com today and get started on your crafting journey!

