Percy Priest Boating Fatality Under Investigation

Body Recovered Near Jefferson Springs Boat Launch Area

Monday, April 04, 2022 | 10:29am

SMYRNA, Tenn. --- An incident involving a paddlecraft resulting in a death of a 51-year-old Eagleville man Sunday afternoon (April 3) on Percy Priest Lake is under investigation. Emergency officials were notified at approximately 1:30 after two boaters noticed what appeared to be a body near the Jefferson Springs boat launch area.

Upon arrival, rescuers found an unresponsive male in the water near an anchored kayak. He was identified as Bobby Smotherman. He was not wearing a life jacket and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was assisted by Rutherford County EMS, Rutherford County Sheriff Department, and the Rutherford County Fire Department

The TWRA reports a total of six boating-related fatalities in 2022. Three have involved paddlecraft.

                                                               ----TWRA----

