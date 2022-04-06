Miller seeks expanded use of E15 to ease gasoline prices

DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt asked the EPA on Monday to allow the sale of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol — known as E15 — this summer to ease prices at the pump.

“Doing so will give the citizens of our states relief from the volatile and record-high gas prices, including price increases caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine,” said a letter from the AGs to Michael Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Air-quality regulations prohibit the sale of E15 from June 1 to Sept. 15 in many areas of the United States. The EPA has the authority to allow E15 fuel to be sold year-round when “extreme or unusual fuel or fuel additive supply circumstances exist.”

Schmidt and Miller encouraged Regan to use the EPA’s emergency waiver under the Clean Air Act. The attorneys general said that “issuing the waiver would result in both lower pump prices and lower overall tailpipe emissions,” because E15 has lower emissions than E10, which can be sold year-round.

“Allowing the higher blend of ethanol also would support our nation’s efforts toward reducing our dependence on foreign oil — especially during this time of global instability,” the letter said.

Iowa and Kansas are among the nation’s top ethanol producers.