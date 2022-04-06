SAFUULOVER Launches the Highest Auto-Staking and Auto-Compounding protocol with BUSD reflections.

SAFUULOVER makes staking easiest like never before. There is no need to stake tokens on the website or third-party applications.

/EIN News/ -- Wellington, New Zealand, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAFUULOVER developers are launching a revolutionary staking token with the industry’s highest fixed APY at 385,495%, plus hourly BUSD rewards to all its holders.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is making a game-changing impact on the world in dozens of different economic dimensions. It removes central authorities and intermediaries, granting the public direct access to financial products at the best possible rates. Whereas DeFi 1.0 gave people liquidity mining, token exchanges, lending, and AMMs, DeFi 2.0 promises to improve the user experience, introduce new finance technologies, and improve capital utilization.

The developers of SAFUULOVER headline the next generation of DeFi by launching SAFUULOVER Auto-Staking Protocol (SAP), a DeFi 2.0 protocol that offers the industry's unrivaled set of benefits for investors.

SAFUULOVER makes staking easiest like never before. There is no need to stake tokens on the website or third-party applications. Instead, thanks to the innovative BUY-HOLD-EARN mechanism, they receive the rebase rewards worth 0.0243% every 15 minutes directly into their wallet by holding the $SALO token in your wallet.

Most notably, SAFUULOVER offers the Highest Fixed APY in the crypto world at 385,945%, which means that users can earn up to $3,859,450 of $SALO plus an hourly BUSD reward with only an investment of $1000 of $SALO during the span of a year.

In addition, SAFUULOVER will use the partial trading fees placed on The Treasury to support the homeless people around the world with their ambition “NO MORE HOMELESS”

SAFUULOVER OUTSTANDING FEATURES:

SAFUULOVER BUSD Rewards (SBR)

SBR provides BUSD reflection to each holder, making it the most profitable, stable, long term and sustainable protocol with a rebase rate of 0.0243% paid to all $Salo holders.

SAFUULOVER Treasury

It provides support to the price of the $SALO token in the event of an extreme price drop or unforeseen black-swan event and will be used to fund new SafuuLover.com products, services, and projects that will expand and build up the SAP use cases and Salo. economy. In particular, it will support the homeless people around the world with their ambition of “NO MORE HOMELESS”

The DEFENDERS

2,5% of all $Salo traded are burnt in The Defenders. The more that is traded, the more get put into the fire causing the fire pit to grow in size, larger and larger through self-fulfilling Auto-Compounding, reducing the circulating supply and keeping SafuuLover protocol stable.

Insurance Fund Valuation - Risk-Free Value (RFV)

This is a separate wallet in the SafuuLover.com system that plays an important in the SafuuLover AutoStake operation. This wallet collects funds to support and stabilize the liquidity pool, preventing the sharp sell-off that might drain the liquidity pool and lead to the extreme price drop of the $Salo token.

In simple terms, the rebase rewards which are distributed every 15 minutes at a rate of 0.0243% are backed by the RFV parameter to ensure a high and stable interest rate to $Salo token holders.

SAFUULOVER Auto-Liquidity Engine (SALE)

4% of each buy or sell order will be automatically stored in the Auto-LP wallet. The built-in smart contract will use this fund to inject liquidity into the existing liquidity pool every 48 hours. It helps combat market fluctuation and complete APY sustainability until maximum supply is reached.

By adding more and more liquidity, the SALE allows $SALO token holders to efficiently sell their tokens at any time with little to no market slippage.



SAFUULOVER will host a FairLaunch on Pinksale at 11:00 (UTC) on April 8th, 2022, and list $SALO on PancakeSwap on the same day.

About SAFUULOVER

SafuuLover.com provides a decentralized financial asset and platform which rewards users with a sustainable fixed compound interest model through the use of its unique SAP protocol. SafuuLover Auto-Staking Protocol (SAP for short) is a new financial protocol that makes staking more easier, and more efficient and awards $Salo token holders the highest stable returns in crypto.

