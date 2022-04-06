Submit Release
Kel Mitchell Presents the Chicago Black College Expo™ an IN PERSON Event at Chicago State University

NCRF Logo

Kel Mitchell and Dr. Theresa Price with essay contest scholarship winners.

Texas Southern University shares benefits offered to incoming students.

Students gain access to college recruiters and millions of dollars in scholarships.

Our Ambassador Kel Mitchell is bringing a whole new level of excitement where entertainment meets education to change trajectories and create positive outcomes for Chicago students”
— Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicagoan Kel Mitchell, actor/comedian/author joined National College Resources Foundation to host the Chicago Black College Expo™ Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Chicago State University, Jones Convocation Center, 9501 S. King Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60628 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can meet with over 50 colleges and participate in workshops from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an Aftershow from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Students can get accepted to a college on the spot, get their college application fees waived and receive millions in scholarships. This event helps high school seniors and college transfer students looking to transfer to a four-year college. Some colleges will accept 11th graders. Students must bring their transcripts and test scores to get accepted on the spot to college and for scholarship opportunities. There are motivating and informative seminars which includes Boomin’ Careers, How to Find Money for College, Why Attend an HBCU, and even celebrity Hip Hop Legend YO YO teaches “How to Get A’s in English” using hip hop. The Black College Expo™ is open to students, college students, college graduates, educators, parents, and caregivers of all backgrounds.

“Bringing the Black College Expo to my hometown is something I hold close to my heart,” said Kel Mitchell. “Whether you know me from Nickelodeon, as an author, comedian or youth pastor, my upbringing in Chicago is what shaped me to be the person you know today. We’re all part of the Chi-town family and I can’t wait to see what is next for the students coming out to the Expo.”

This year’s expo is sponsored by Comerica Bank, US Army, American Honda Foundation, Nickelodeon and Toyota, powered by National College resources Foundation, NCRF TV Network, and Foundation Clothing Co.

“We are so excited to bring back the Black College Expo to Chicago. Our Ambassador Kel Mitchell is bringing a whole new level of excitement where entertainment meets education to change trajectories and create positive outcomes for Chicago students,” remarked Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of National College Resources Foundation.

*COVID 19 protocol restrictions according to the State of Illinois will be followed.

About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full-service student outreach program in various schools. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless, and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.

For additional information, sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100 or email: info@thecollegeexpo.org.

Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
Kel Mitchell speaks on the importance of Black College Expo

