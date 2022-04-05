Kuwait continues to benefit from 5G investment

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Kuwait-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

As in several other oil-dependent countries in the region, the government is looking to wean the economy away from oil and gas and to focus on ICT and knowledge-based services.



Achieving this is part of the reasoning behind the ambitious Kuwait Vision 2035 program, which has numerous parts affecting many sectors of society and the economy. Among them is the development of smart cities in the north of the country, the construction of which will carry on through to the end of the decade. New construction contracts generally specify a range of installations to create smart networks, while fibre networks currently being deployed are closely tied to efforts to widen the scope of smart city developments, and so ensure that new projects are provided with infrastructure capable of supporting smart concepts and applications. 5G plays an important part of the basic infrastructure required for these plans.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Kuwait-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665