English Footballer Phil Jones Launches Metaverse Project with Antourage

The RLSC is a unique venue in the metaverse where athletes and fans can hang-out together, watch content, play games, support great causes, enter competitions to win prizes.

Access to the RLSC is limited to 4,444 spaces through a collection of algorithmically generated, metaverse-ready Red Lion non-fungible tokens (NFTs) - unique digital collectables on the Solana blockchain. The Red Lions have been crafted by Doddz, one of the top augmented reality creators in the world, who has worked with some of the biggest names across sport, music, and fashion including FIFA, Coachella, and Gymshark.

Each Red Lion acts as a membership card to the Sports Club, granting owners access to member-only benefits, such as ‘The Boardroom’ - a space where you can vote to influence everything from content programming to which charitable partners you wish the project to support.

The RLSC is the founding collection of Red Lions and will allow NFT holders access to all future Clubs launched by the project, such as the Red Lion Football Club, due to launch prior to the Women’s EURO 2022 this summer. Entry point RLSC NFTs will be available for the cost of two SOL* (Solana’s native cryptocurrency).

The project was founded by English footballer Phil Jones and Antourage, a media platform which produces and distributes content via its proprietary technology for leading sports brands, such as the NHL’s LA Kings.

Co-Founder of RLSC and English footballer, Phil Jones, added: “Over the past six months I’ve been researching and learning about Web 3.0 and the potential of the metaverse. It’s something I’m genuinely passionate about and the idea behind the Red Lion Sports Club is to enable a new way of engaging with fans that promotes a genuine sense of community rooted in mutual respect for other members.

“RLSC will be a venue for fans of all sports that want to have a say in how a digital community grows and develops, interact with athletes, celebrities and other members, and influence the content that will be created around major events. I’m really excited to have developed this project with Antourage and can’t wait to start welcoming people to the Red Lion Sports Club community.”

Commenting on the launch of RLSC, Johan Junker, CEO and Co-Founder of Antourage, said: “We are excited to launch Antourage’s first metaverse project and thrilled to have Phil onboard as the driving force behind Red Lion Sports Club. This project is at the heart of Antourage’s existence: to connect passion-driven fan communities with authentic content that is distributed across the latest social platforms.

“We believe fans should be at the centre of the content ecosystem and be rewarded for their engagement. Red Lions Sports Club fully represents this philosophy and Web 3.0, driven by the metaverse, will expedite this change that will deliver greater value and a richer experience for fans and creators alike.”

The RLSC will activate around iconic sports events such as the NBA playoffs, Formula 1's British Grand Prix, golf’s British Open, and the return of the English Premier League with four custom-built mini-games and fan-influenced content shows released around these pinnacle moments in the sporting calendar.

The content will be presented by EA Sports FIFA Global Series host, Rachel Stringer, and will also feature other sporting talent set to be announced in the coming weeks and months. Content will include live virtual chat shows with sporting talent, as well as fan-influenced sporting challenges, and live Q&As. There will be additional content and activations as the community develops.

The Red Lion Sports Club has been delivered and produced by Antourage, who have partnered with leading experts across the web3 space, including Rarestone Capital, Solana, Halborn, and Nova Launch. The Sports Club aims to be launched into a prominent metaverse ahead of the 2022 World Cup with discussions already ongoing.

For more information on the Red Lion Sports Club please visit: RedLionSportsClub.xyz.

About Antourage

Founded in Stockholm in 2016, Antourage is a media platform building rich fan communities by leveraging authentic creator content across a distributed network of brands and new, emerging social platforms, such as the metaverse. Antourage enables teams, brands, and creators to transcend the boundaries of social media with their -to-end content solution. Find out more at antourage.com.

