Deodorant Stick Market Is Projected to Increase at a 7.1% CAGR between 2022 And 2027, Topping a Valuation of US$ 1,913.4 Mn by 2022: FMI

Deodorant Stick Market Witnesses Strong Growth as Rapidly Increasing Demand for Natural Ingredients, Finds Future Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nowadays, consumers demand deodorant sticks with natural ingredients as they are becoming more conscious of the side effects of the chemicals used in these products. These factors and intensely competitive landscape influence companies to offer products with enhanced qualities that do not irritate the skin.



Attribute Details Deodorant Stick Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 1783.5 Mn Deodorant Stick Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1913.4 Mn Deodorant Stick Market Size Value in 2027 US$ 2693.8 Mn Deodorant Stick Market Historical CAGR (2014-2021) 6.0 % Deodorant Stick Market CAGR (2022-2027) 7.1 %

More than 1,200 patents for deodorants with natural ingredients are being filed every year, which has led manufacturers to produce deodorant sticks with additional qualities using natural ingredients.

For instance, in 2018, Lume Deodorant Company launched all-natural deodorant sticks made with naturally-derived ingredients that are aluminium-free, baking soda-free, cruelty-free, and naturally scented. Projected to rise at a CAGR of ~7.1 between 2019 and 2027, Future Market Insights foresees stable growth for the market.

Key Takeaways from the Deodorant Stick Market Study

According to the report, manufacturers are strengthening their partnerships in the high growth region and expanding their products offerings across the market. The companies focus on building better and more influential advertisements for the deodorant stick products such as exclusive and clear information on the package to attract more consumers, today the consumers are looking for more information on what they are applying. Hence, a package with information on particulars of the ingredients and benefits is highly preferred by the buyers.



The companies are investing in innovation and development by offering products with better ingredients. They have started new product ranges such as vegan, free from aluminium salt, skin-friendly, alcohol-free, and many more.

The Europe region is expected to retain its dominant position in the global deodorant stick market, due to high cosmetics and personal care demand and the frequent use of deodorants as a daily grooming routine among the male population in the region.

Among product types, the alcohol-free segment is anticipated to show a relatively higher CAGR in the global deodorant stick market shortly, as it reduces the formulation of sweat and offers long-lasting protection coupled with rapidly growing adoption of alcohol-free deodorants among customers with sensitive skin.



“Prominent players in the global deodorant stick market are seeking various natural and ecolabel certifications such as USDA Organic certification, vegan and cruelty-free certification, non-GMO, Ecocert certification, and Green Seal certification to have a competitive edge in the market,” says an FMI analyst.

Growing consumer interest in daily grooming products, especially among the urban population in emerging nations, is anticipated to propel the demand for deodorant sticks in the foreseeable future.

The majority of the people in urban areas use deodorants as a part of their daily grooming routines. Exposure to newer products because of peer association, and higher product visibility in urban areas are some factors expected to further drive demand for personal grooming products. The majority of the population in the BRIC region currently resides in urban areas. The urban population in BRIC is around 85%, 74%, 32%, and 54% in Brazil, Russia, India, and China respectively.

Who is winning?

Some of the key players operating in the deodorant stick market are Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, L’Oréal S.A., Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Mandom Corporation, Lion Corporation, The Body Shop International Ltd., Knowlton Development Corporation, and others.

Several prominent market players are significantly introducing new products in the market to expand their product portfolio, and market footprint, and enter into the luxury business segment. Besides this, mergers and acquisitions often allow them to gain a competitive advantage.

In 2019, Lamazuna introduced a solid deodorant in an outer board box without another packaging/casing to be more eco-friendly. The product is also handmade, vegan, free from aluminium salt, and contains organic palmarosa essential oil.

In 2017, Unilever introduced a personal care brand ‘Love Beauty and Planet’ in the U.S. This brand primarily offers deodorant sticks, shampoos, conditioners, and body washes with natural ingredients. The company claims that these products are free from harmful ingredients such as parabens. Additionally, the bottles used for packaging are 100% recycled plastic and are 100% recyclable.

Get Valuable Insights into Deodorant Stick Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global deodorant stick market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period from 2019-to 2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the deodorant stick market based on the product type (with alcohol and alcohol-free), packaging material (glass, metal, and plastic), sales channel (store-based retailing {modern retailers and traditional retailers} and online retailing), and other sales channel across six major regions.

