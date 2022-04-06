Bridgestone Announces 2022 Motorsport Plan

Bridgestone is engaging in global and sustainable motorsport activities to help further promote and develop motorsport culture.

Through a wide range of motorsport activities, Bridgestone will continue to advance and refine its technologies.

Bridgestone is committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility as "Emotion" of its "Bridgestone E8 Commitment."

Tokyo (April 6, 2022) ― Bridgestone Corporation today announced its 2022 motorsport plan. In 2022, Bridgestone will continue to support various domestic and overseas motorsports, ranging from top-level professional series to grassroots amateur races, primarily by supplying Bridgestone POTENZA tires and Firestone FIREHAWK tires for car races and Bridgestone BATTLAX tires for motorcycle races. In its quest to keep providing "Driving Excitement" in 10 years, 20 years, and beyond, Bridgestone will continue to contribute to the development of safe, with peace of mind, and fun car, motorcycle, and motorsport cultures. By engaging in a wide range of global and sustainable motorsport activities, the Bridgestone Group strives to achieve its commitment for "Emotion: Committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility" stated in the "Bridgestone E8 commitment."*1

In Japan, Bridgestone supplies tires for SUPER GT car races and All Japan Road Race Championship motorcycle races. Overseas, Bridgestone's Firestone brand is the exclusive tire supplier for the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES*2 in North America. Other overseas races supplied with Bridgestone tires include the Endurance World Championship (EWC), the world's foremost series of endurance motorcycle races organized by Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM). Bridgestone will continue to advance and refine its technologies through top-level races around the globe that require maximum tire performance.

Bridgestone also supports grassroots motorsports, including the All-Japan Gymkhana Championship and Mazda's grassroots motorsport races. Bridgestone also sponsors the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge,*3 a world-leading solar car race held in Australia, to support the ambitions of aspiring future engineers and help drive the evolution of mobility technologies.

*1 The Bridgestone Group newly established its corporate commitment, the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" to realize its vision: "Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company." This commitment will serve as the Group's axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through Bridgestone-like "purpose" and "process," together with employees, society, its partners and customers to realize a sustainable society. https://www.bridgestone.com/corporate/news/pdf/2022030101.pdf

*2 Bridgestone has an agreement to act as the exclusive tire supplier for the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES until 2025. https://www.bridgestoneamericas.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2019/firestone-extends-exclusive-tire-supplier-partnership-with-ntt-i