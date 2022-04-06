MultiLane Unveils High-Performance 800G Test Fixtures Featuring the HUBER+SUHNER MXPM70 Connectivity Solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- MultiLane announced today at DesignCon 2022 a new family of ultra-high-performance compliance test fixtures featuring the HUBER+SUHNER MXPM70 solution to further accelerate industry development of 800G ecosystem. The fixtures will be on display both at the HUBER+SUHNER booth #1054 along with MultiLane booth #1155 at DesignCon 2022. The family of compliance fixtures, starting with both a Host Compliance Board and Module Compliance Board in the QSFP-DD800 form factor, allow for ultimate measurement and characterization flexibility against the IEEE 802.3ck compliance specification, thanks to the novel, easy-to-use connector interface which is comfortably rated to 70GHz.
At speeds north of 100Gbps per electrical channel, the performance and signal integrity of compliance fixtures is as critical as ever. The extra performance margin leveraged from high quality design can be the difference between passing and failing performance. Combining MultiLane extensive Signal Integrity experience with the broad expertise of HUBER+SUHNER in high performance connector design and footprint optimization, this new family of 800G compliance testing boards with MXPM70 connectors adds a new, hassle-free compliance testing option with its user-friendly magnet mount and capability to de-embed cables from measurement results. “Each channel is modeled to perfection. All channels are equal in precision, potential and performance”, said Rachad Samaha, General Manager of Data Center Solutions at Multilane, “more than a decade of MultiLane SI expertise is involved in designing and optimizing the performance of our test fixtures to make them act as an ideal channel that will route your signal from the connector interface to your measurement equipment and help you make informed assessments”.
High speed differential traces ensure minimal skew, with every part of the trace and the MXPM70 footprint thoroughly optimized, reducing mismatches while ensuring minimal return loss. Insertion loss is linear across the frequency band and designed to meet the loss profile defined by OIF CEI-112G-VSR and IEEE 802.3ck specifications. “The HUBER+SUHNER 2x8 MXPM70 with 70 GHz of bandwidth with magnetic locking provides reliable and repeatable connectivity”, said Ali Ghiasi, President of Ghiasi Quantum. “The superior RF performance of the MXPM70 enables MultiLane next generation compact 112G mated test fixtures”.
Following the announcement Host and Module Compliance Fixtures for the QSFP-DD800 form factor, MultiLane will be releasing a VSR channel board along with other fixtures for leading novel form factors like QSFP112 and OSFP112 later this year, all based on the HUBER+SUHNER MXPM70 solution.
About HUBER+SUHNER:
HUBER+SUHNER is a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of electrical and optical connection components and systems. They offer customers around the globe outstanding products and services for their electrical and optical connectivity needs. They focus on the three main markets of industrial, communication and transportation which are addressed with applications from the three technologies radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and a long service life – even under the toughest of conditions. A global production network, combined with subsidiaries and agencies in over 80 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers.
Mary Choueiry Hassoun
