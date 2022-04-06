A new global streaming giant is born: HBO Max and Discovery Plus to merge
Dangbei's business is similar to Roku, but in the ecology is more complete than Roku, the total coverage of its business has exceeded 200 million home users.NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 14, Discovery announced at the 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference that following the completion of Discovery's merger with WarnerMedia, and AT&T asset, the two streaming apps - HBO Max and Discovery Plus - will also be combined into one app to allow users to achieve a unified streaming experience.
Relevant data show that by the end of the last year, Discovery+ has more than 22 million paying subscribers worldwide, HBO Max has 73.8 million subscribers worldwide, and the merger of the two streamers will immediately have 95.8 million global subscribers, nearly 100 million, second only to Netflix, Disney+.
The global streaming industry has seen explosive growth over the past few years, with more and more people starting to watch content on streaming platforms or watching live Internet channels. According to the 2021 Q3 Streaming Report released by global streaming research firm Conviva, global streaming viewing hours grew 21% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2021. 2021 saw rapid growth in active users on global streaming platforms, including Disney+, Netflix, and HBO Max, with Disney+ in the fourth quarter of 2021 added 11.8 million paid subscribers, reaching 129.6 million paid subscribers worldwide; Netflix added 8.28 million paid subscribers in 4Q 2021, reaching 221.8 million paid subscribers worldwide.
The rapid growth of global streaming subscribers is related to the global trend of TV streaming, in addition to the short-term stimulus of COVID-19. Total global sales of connected TV devices reached 305.3 million in 2020, up 7.6% year on year; By the end of 2020, nearly 1.3 billion connected TV devices had been put into use worldwide, and more and more TV viewers around the world were watching streaming content through Internet-based streaming TV. In addition, TV streaming subscription rates are now generally lower than traditional cable and pay-TV subscription packages, which has attracted many subscribers to subscribe.
Taking the U.S market as an example, as of now, U.S. streaming subscriptions have reached 340 million, more than the total U.S. population; 82% of U.S. broadband households subscribe to at least one streaming TV service, and 49% have more than four streaming TV services. As U.S. TV subscribers flock to streaming TV services, it has also led to a significant increase in streaming TV manufacturers. In the past three years, Roku's active users from 14.2 million to 60.1 million, an increase more than four times; annual revenue increased from $513 million in 2017 to $2.76 billion at the end of 2021, with a compound annual growth rate of 51.4%.
In China, OTT TV users reached 955 million, up 16.3% year-on-year; like Roku, which has benefited from the trend of TV streaming and continued high growth, the domestic OTT TV market has also seen the emergence of large-screen Internet platform companies led by Dangbei.
Up to now, the total coverage of Dangbei's business has exceeded 200 million household users, with China's leading TV application distribution platform Dangbei market, as well as Dangbei Film and Television, Dangbei Kugou Music, Dangbei Education, Dangbei Fitness and other high-quality large-screen application products, but also with mainstream video platforms such as Bilibili to establish content cooperation, and occupy the top three positions in the market in the large-screen terminal equipment industry including intelligent projector and OTT boxes. In addition, SONY, LG, and other world-renowned TV manufacturers have also adopted the Dangbei OS operating system in the Chinese smart TV market. Dangbei's business is similar to Roku, but it is more complete than Roku in terms of ecology, realizing complete access in the fields of TV software, TV hardware, and TV systems, covering the entire ecology of the Internet TV industry.
With the acceleration of global users to streaming media migration, streaming media will become the most important platform for people to watch content, and large TV screens will dominate the growth of streaming media users due to better viewing experience, so streaming TV terminal manufacturers such as Roku and Dangbei will continue to benefit from the process of streaming media globalization. In the context of accelerated streaming media globalization, the new app combined with HBO Max and Discovery Plus will immediately have 95 million global subscribers, second only to Netflix and Disney+ in size. The merger of HBO Max and Discovery Plus will also have a more profound impact on the global streaming market, leading to more small and medium-sized streamers seeking consolidation and annexation to maintain their competitiveness. Platform consolidation in the global streaming market is expected to become more frequent in the coming years.
