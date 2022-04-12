Taozugong Limited’s Founder Maggie Tseng Selected as Comerica Bank Woman of Business for 2021-22
The award program recognizes women who have made significant contributions to businesses and communities in the greater LA area
I believe humans are designed to grow and improve. I've learned to push through the obstacles that I face, bringing that determination and perseverance into the workplace.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maggie Tseng, founder of El Monte’s Taozugong Limited, has been named the Comerica Bank Woman of Business for 2021-22. Tseng and other Comerica Bank Best of LA Women’s Business recipients were recognized on April 8 at the Crypto.com Arena before the Lakers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Each year, the Comerica Bank Best of LA Women's Business awards program recognizes women of Los Angeles who have made significant contributions to their industries and communities. Tseng was selected as the organization’s Woman of Business for her recognition for business leadership in LA county.
Tseng is the founder of Taozugong Limited, a fast-growing interior design and home staging company committed to helping everyone achieve their dream home in an affordable and sustainable way. As a minority immigrant woman, Tseng has overcome many cultural and language barriers in achieving her personal and business success. Despite significant challenges, she has continued to embrace her own background and has thrived in various cultural markets.
With her strong passion for design, sharp vision for the business, and perseverance in the face of hardship, Tseng led Taozugong Limited to ten-fold growth over a two-year period. She has relied on her wealth of success across various culturally diverse markets to hone her business acumen and seek out new adventures and conquer them.
When Tseng isn’t leveraging her sharp vision for business or deep industry knowledge to accelerate her business’ growth, Tseng remains passionate about supporting her community by leading and participating in various development and engagement efforts. At the outset of the pandemic, when LA first imposed lockdown restrictions and college students were being sent home from their dorms, Tseng’s team helped relocate nearly 100 students with expedited 24-hour service and donated over 30,000 masks to those in need.
Tseng has amassed decades of executive-level experience across a number of industries. Her experience includes serving as CEO of a specialized media marketing firm; spearheading the business operations of a leading e-commerce sales platform; engaging the nation with her wisdom, grace, and intelligence as a former television host; and educating the future leaders of tomorrow as a lecturer at Shanghai University of Engineering Science.
“I believe humans are designed to grow and improve. I've learned to push through the obstacles that I face, bringing that determination and perseverance into the workplace,” said Tseng. “It's important to me to keep pushing forward but never forget my roots, which is why I am passionate about giving back to the community."
Tseng attended the April 8 Lakers game to be recognized before the game and received her award along with other Comerica Bank women entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and diversity champions. Award recipients were selected through a nomination process that includes an essay and evidence of the nominee’s achievements and subsequent review by the awards committee.
To learn more about Tseng’s business Taozugong Limited, visit www.taozugongusa.com/
