Data Systems International® Introduces Cloud Inventory®

DSI® has unveiled a new name, new website, and new logo as part of a rebranding initiative

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Systems International® (DSI®), a leading provider of supply chain solutions, has completed a rebranding initiative in response to product direction and its vision for the future. DSI is now fully operating under the name of Cloud Inventory®, which mirrors the name of its flagship software platform. A newly redesigned company website and logo have also been launched in conjunction with the rebranding effort.

“As the market continues to evolve, and digital transformation becomes increasingly important, our leadership team felt it was the right time to reposition our company to more accurately reflect our SaaS solutions,” explained Mark Goode, President of Cloud Inventory.

“This is a major milestone for our customers and our team as we continue to revolutionize inventory management with our unique offerings which provide visibility into the state, location, and authenticity of inventory, tools, and project materials from the shop floor to the warehouse and out in the field.”

Cloud Inventory has cemented its status as the market go-to for Mobile-First Inventory Solutions™, gaining the trust and business of thousands of global enterprises.



About Cloud Inventory

Cloud Inventory® mobile-first applications empower organizations with real-time inventory visibility at all points in the supply chain, from the warehouse to the field. Based in Kansas City, our global team has the supply chain knowledge and mobile-first development expertise to deliver solutions that solve today’s business challenges. Visit www.cloudinventory.com to learn more.

