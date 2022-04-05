Houston, TX based Stargel Office Solutions named Toshiba ProMasters Elite Certified Dealer for 2022

Stargel leadership team (from left to right: David Redd – VP of Service; Tyson Stargel – Co-President; Jack Stargel – CEO; Rhonda Stagg, VP of Finance; Slade Stargel – Co-President, and TJ DeBello – VP of Sales. Stargel Office Solutions

TX dealership is one of an elite group of dealers in North and South America to meet/exceed Toshiba's stringent requirements for customer support success.

The award aligns nicely with our core company values of honesty, integrity, customer first, professionalism, and being compassionate and competitive. We thank Toshiba for honoring our dealership.” — Tyson Stargel, Co-President

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stargel Office Solutions (https://www.stargel.com/), a Houston-based independent office technology dealer providing Managed IT services, Managed Print Services, Production Print, Document Software and Digital Signage solutions, has been named a Toshiba ProMasters Elite Certified Dealer for 2022.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Stargel Office Solutions has qualified for ProMasters Elite Certified Dealer status, first earning the designation in 2017. This distinction recognizes Toshiba dealers and resellers throughout North and South America who meet and exceed the company’s stringent requirements for customer support success. In 2021, only 51 dealers in total earned this designation, placing Stargel Office Solutions in a very elite class.

This latest recognition adds to an impressive list of awards won by this 100-employee, second-generation family business. In addition to the ProMasters Elite, Stargel Office Solutions has won the national Elite Dealer award from ENX Magazine/The Week in Imaging every year since 2006, and the MSP 501 (IT) award which recognizes exceptional IT professionals, in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The company has also been recognized by the Houston Better Business Bureau every year since 2019 with an A+ rating.

“We are honored to have been selected by Toshiba for the Elite ProMasters designation,” said Tyson Stargel, Co-President of Stargel Office Solutions. He added, “It is gratifying to see our customer service efforts recognized. The award aligns nicely with our core company values of honesty/integrity, customer first, professionalism, and being competitive and passionate. We thank Toshiba for honoring our dealership and we congratulate the other dealers in North and South America who have also been selected.”

About Stargel Office Solutions

Stargel Office Solutions was founded in 1987 by owner Jack Stargel, who has grown the company from one client 35 years ago to more than 6,000 today. Stargel Office Solution serves the needs of diverse businesses and organizations throughout the Houston area, in industries including healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, education, faith and worship, among others. With 100 employees and a second generation of the family also involved in the business, Stargel Office Solutions attributes its continued growth to long-lasting client partnerships.

Stargel Office Solutions is a complete office technology partner offering Managed IT services, Managed Print Services, Production Print, Document Software and Digital Signage. Primary product lines include Toshiba, HP, Lexmark, DocuWare, and PaperCut Print Management Software. Beyond the numerous industry recognitions, Stargel Office Solutions has been recognized by The Houston Business Journal on its “Largest Houston Independent Office Equipment Dealer” list.

The firm is active in the communities it serves, engaging in numerous philanthropic activities and being active in organizations both locally and nationally. Stargel Office Solutions is a member of the Houston West Chamber of Commerce, Greater East Montgomery County Chamber, the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce, and the company is also active in the national trade association Select Dealer Group. Founder Jack Stargel serves as Chief Executive Officer; he is joined in the business by sons Tyson and Slade who serve as Co-Presidents. Stargel Office Solutions maintains headquarters at 4700 Blalock Road, in the Spring Branch section of Houston, TX 77041. For additional information, please visit www.stargel.com or call 713.461.5382.

Photo caption: Stargel leadership team (from left to right: David Redd – VP of Service; Tyson Stargel – Co-President; Jack Stargel – CEO; Rhonda Stagg, VP of Finance; Slade Stargel – Co-President, and TJ DeBello – VP of Sales.

CONTACT: Jim Farrell, 617-429-7990, jim@farrellpr.com