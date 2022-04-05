NAHQ to Host Complimentary Webinar for Healthcare Quality and Safety Leaders

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ) is hosting a complimentary webinar developed for healthcare leaders interested in achieving their organization’s healthcare quality and patient safety goals more quickly. “Accelerate Workforce Readiness to Deliver on Quality and Safety” will be held on Wednesday, April 27, from noon to 1 p.m. CST.

The virtual session will feature Katharyn (Taryn) Kennedy, MD, CPHQ, vice president of reliability, quality and safety, at Bon Secours Mercy Health in Cincinnati, Ohio, sharing her organization’s experience with its current NAHQ’s Workforce Accelerator ™ solution implementation. Details on how the Workforce Accelerator enterprise solution can prepare healthcare executives looking to achieve consistency in healthcare quality competencies will be provided by Thomas J. Dammrich, DBA, MBA, MSA, CPA, CPHQ, a business strategist with NAHQ, and Ted Donnelly, MHA, BSN, CPHQ, vice president of Workforce Accelerator implementations at NAHQ.

The 60-minute event will include an opportunity to ask questions of the speakers at the end of the session. Registration is available at: Registration (gotowebinar.com).

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality professionals, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.