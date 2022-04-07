Customized Vending Machines Revolutionize Vacation Rentals

A Customized Vending Machine sits poolside at an vacation rental Air Vacations and Vending Customized Vending Machine with a wood grain wrap Vending Machine Customized with a Beach Style Wrap

Keeping vacation rental's fully stocked has never been easier with customized vending machines from Air Vacations and Vending.

Imagine your guests having unlimited access to all of these goodies without having to even leave your rental! Creating an experience that guests will remember the next time they rebook.” — Jessica Labombarde