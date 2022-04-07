Customized Vending Machines Revolutionize Vacation Rentals
Keeping vacation rental's fully stocked has never been easier with customized vending machines from Air Vacations and Vending.
ATLANTA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Entrepreneurs Maureen Washington of Mobeauty Supply Vending and Jessica Labombarde of Let’s Vend have teamed up to form Air Vacations and Vending (AirVnV), an all-new vending machine business tailored toward vacation rental properties.
AirVnV was created to help vacation rental property owners and managers expand their offerings and earnings while providing a much-needed service to their guests. Adding a vending machine containing vacation essentials such as sunscreen, toothpaste, flip flops, and even alcohol can help each vacationer get a more full experience from their holiday.
“At Air Vacation and Vending, we are taking "all-inclusive properties" up a notch! We provide our exclusive hosts an opportunity to offer a variety of products to their guests through custom vending machines. Our proven methods make the entire experience hands-free and provide a second method of income for our hosts," states co-founders, Jessica and Maureen.
The team at AirVnV utilizes their proven methods to make the vending experience as hands-off as possible while providing a secondary method of income. The process is made simple by utilizing existing cleaning staff to restock and order products through a QR code located on the machine.
Efficiency and ease of use make these custom vending machines the perfect addition to any rental property, big or small. Products are hand chosen for each specific rental and its needs. For example- a coastal bungalow could carry beach supplies and sun protection products whereas a cozy cabin in the mountains might carry hand warmers and hot cocoa. Customizing the products to each rental property locale allows for a truly enjoyable vacation.
“As guests, we have ALL forgotten to bring something on our trip! Whether that is baby supplies, simple toiletries, special snacks, or your favorite celebratory champagne. Imagine your guests having unlimited access to all of these goodies without having to even leave your rental! Creating an experience that guests will remember the next time they rebook.”
Visit airvnvvending.com for more information on how you can add a customized vending machine to your vacation rental property today.
Summer Grinwis
Sunshine Public Relations
Mobeautysupplyvending@gmail.com