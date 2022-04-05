Toothbrush Pillow now at Washington State assistive technology program
I'm happy to be working with Washington state on bringing smiling faces to people ♥.”OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington Assistive Technology Act Program (WATAP), lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from WATAP, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
The Washington Assistive Technology Act Program provides resources and services to persons who face challenges related to disability and aging to help in the selection and use of assistive technology, also known as AT. AT helps make tasks easier or possible in school, at work, at home, and in the community. WATAP serves seniors and persons with disabilities, and their circle of support, including family members, caregivers, employers, service provider professionals, educators, and others seeking AT expertise.
WATAP now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT demonstration & loan program. Washington's AT program is a state and federally funded program that provides assistive technology services statewide to people of all ages and abilities providing device demonstration, short-term device loans, and reutilization of assistive technology.
According to CDC.gov 3 percent of Washington adults have a self-care disability, 10 percent with mobility disability, and 6 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
Funding for WATAP is available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 33 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
