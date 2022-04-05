Versante Hotel Unveils Opulent New Versante Suite
Entertain in luxury with over 2,275 sq ft of artfully decorated space, panoramic coastal viewsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versante Hotel — Richmond’s only luxury boutique hotel — is proud to announce the opening of its lavish 2,275 sq ft Versante Suite. Designed by CHIL Interior Design, the highly anticipated two-bedroom suite boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and dining room, walk-out balcony with sweeping mountain and city views, original commissioned artwork and more.
Offering a deluxe experience unlike any other, the 14th-floor Versante Suite is a collection of fine custom furnishings and thoughtfully-curated artistry from around the world. In the vestibule, vibrant inset marble floor mosaics, hand-woven textured European wall coverings, and a 10-foot custom millwork closet set the stage for a memorable experience. Designed for entertaining, the open-concept kitchen is equipped with a gas stovetop, wall oven, coffee machine, wine fridge, 19-foot marble island, and a separate dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows. Admire sweeping panoramic views of the urban and natural surroundings from the walk-out balcony, or from the contemporary living room with seating for eight, and custom textiles and décor that complement two commissioned original paintings by Vancouver artist, Andy Dixon.
The Versante Suite’s master bedroom provides a lap of luxury, with: a king-size leather platform bed and chaise lounge; an extravagant master ensuite bathroom clad in floor-to-ceiling calacatta marble, double-sink vanity and freestanding soaker tub overlooking the city, and a show-stopping 100 sq ft walk-in closet with custom millwork and a backlit vanity. The second bedroom features: custom wall coverings featuring florals and koi fish embellishments; a separate bathroom with a rainforest shower; a seating area, and a substantial-sized closet. The suite’s private den functions as an executive office or family room, providing a dedicated workstation, soft seating, an armoire and thought-provoking artwork.
Those who book the Versante Suite can indulge their wildest whims and cravings with room service and exclusive private dining experiences presented by Club Versante Executive Chef, William Lew. Butler service is also available as a stay enhancement.
Designed to accommodate bold personalities and pleasure seekers, the slightly more intimate CHIL Suite offers living and dining space to accommodate six. Named after Versante’s interior design company, the elegant two-bedroom CHIL Suite features a master bedroom in a mesmerizing metallic urban tropical design and a spa bathroom with a breathtaking floating vanity overlooking the city.
To discover more about Versante Hotel, visit versantehotel.com.
