Detroit's BEST Weddings Announces Wedding Award Show

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detroit's BEST Weddings (DBW) announced today the launch of the city's first and only Wedding Award Show, to be held on April 14, 2022.

The award show will recognize the best wedding professionals in Detroit, as voted by local brides via DBW’s website.

The event will be hosted at the Roostertail, a prominent historic venue in Detroit, and dinner will be served. Attendees can reserve their seats at info@detroitsbestweddings.com.

"We are excited to launch the Detroit Wedding Award Show," said DBW Head Executive Producer Hydi Cane. "This event is a way to celebrate the accomplishments of Detroit's best wedding professionals and to help couples find the best vendors for their big day."

What makes this event different is that it's not only about finding the most qualified vendors but also giving them the recognition they deserve. This event will showcase why these vendors stand out among the best in their field.

"We have researched and found the best wedding professionals in Metro Detroit," said Cane, adding that they have plans to hold the show in other cities with "Houston's Best Weddings" currently in the works.

"It's our desire to give recognition to the most deserving wedding businesses in Detroit," she added.

For more information about the event or to reserve your seat, please visit the DBW website or email info@detroitsbestweddings.com. Those who can't attend the event may tune into Detroit TV20 WMYD on April 24th, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.



Event Date and Time: April 14, 2022, at 6 PM

Event Address: Roostertail: 100 Marquette Dr. Detroit, MI



About Detroit's BEST Weddings:

Detroit's BEST Weddings (DBW) is a website dedicated to helping couples find the best wedding vendors in Detroit. The site features vendor profiles, reviews, and ratings to help couples make informed decisions about who to hire for their big day. DWB has a staff of wedding experts that have worked in the industry for at least 15 years. Its staff comprises top wedding planners, journalists, and researchers who have gathered the finest wedding information in Detroit. The goal of the TV show is to highlight the exceptional wedding professionals that go above and beyond for their brides and grooms.