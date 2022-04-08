Qilu Pharmaceutical to present 7 posters at the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) to be held on April 8-13, 2022 New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qilu Pharmaceutical will be presenting seven of its pipeline products at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) to be held on April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, US. All seven research abstracts will be presented in the forum of posters.The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is the world's oldest and largest professional association related to cancer research. The organization has more than 42,000 members in over 120 countries. The AACR Annual Meeting highlights the work of the best minds in cancer research from institutions all over the world.The seven abstracts are comprised of multiple small molecule targeted drugs and innovative bispecific antibodies. These anti-cancer drugs have the potential to provide more treatment options for cancer patients in various clinical settings.• "Synergistic effects of iruplinalkib in combination with panitumumab on cis EGFR+/T790M/C797S mutant non-small cell lung cancer in vitro and in vivo" Abstract 989/Poster 5459• "Pharmacodynamics of iruplinalkib combined with Bevacizumab biosimilar on human lung cancer xenograft mouse models" Abstract 987/Poster 5458• "Preclinical characterization of QLH11906, a novel pan-RAF inhibitor" Poster 5460• “QLH18111, a selective 4th-generation EGFR inhibitor for osimertinib-resistant EGFR-mutant NSCLC” Abstract 958/Poster 5457• “QLS31901, a novel bifunctional anti-PD-L1/TGF-β fusion protein for treatment of solid tumors” Abstract 963/poster 5564• “QLS31904: an anti-DLL3/CD3 bispecific antibody for T cell immunotherapy of small cell lung cancer” Poster 5550• “QLS31905: an anti-claudin 18.2/CD3 bispecific antibody for claudin 18.2-positive gastric cancer” Abstract 983/Poster 5551The collective presentation of the research results at the Annual Meeting of AACR showcases innovative R&D capability and achievements at Qilu Pharmaceutical. Embarking on an innovation-driven international strategy in the global pharmaceutical armamentarium, Qilu aspires to be amongst the top pharmaceutical companies in the world.Qilu Pharmaceutical has world-class clinical team with excellent medical and clinical operation experience. With strong and enduring relationships established with top-tier KOLs, Qilu has more than 20 projects and 50+ studies ongoing in China, Australia, and the US. Qilu has developed a full innovative pipeline with competitive platforms/technologies in the treatment of major diseases, such as cancer, infections, immunological and autoimmune diseases, and metabolic areas, addressing unmet medical needs. Currently, there are more than 80 innovative projects under development. As per Qilu’s “14th Five-Year Plan,” 10-12 innovative drugs are expected to be launched in China in the next five years.Qilu Pharmaceutical is a leading fully integrated pharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative medicines. With a diverse pipeline of therapeutics covering almost all therapeutic areas, 10 manufacturing sites and more than 30,000 employees worldwide, Qilu is dedicated to transforming scientific innovation by internal R&D across 5 R&D centers based in the US (Seattle, WA, Boston, MA, and San Francisco, CA) and China (Shanghai and Jinan, Shandong province), as well as external partnerships globally in the discovery and development of healthcare solutions to address unmet medical needs. To date, Qilu has launched 200+ products with 49+ products "First to launch" in China and 3 products "D181 launch" in the US. With a sales force of >8,000 professionals across China, covering over 15,000 major hospitals and 114,000 pharmacies in 32 providences/autonomous regions in China, the sales revenue was approximately $5.2 billion in 2021. In addition, Qilu has top manufacturing capability and capacity (global commercial drug supply), both in small molecules and biologics, with all facilities constructed in accordance with requirements of US FDA cGMP/EU GMP/NMPA.Qilu Pharmaceutical is active in in-licensing, out-licensing, R&D, investment, and co-development/commercialization collaborations. Qilu have a total of 16 assets available for out-licensing; all of the assets are being actively developed by Qilu in China. Our aim is to make our drugs available to patients worldwide simultaneously. For more information or for the list of available out-licensing assets, please contact bd@qilu-pharma.com.