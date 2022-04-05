President of Lakewood University has $1M in Personal Student Loans Forgiven

Tanya Haggins’ mission is to help other students to graduate debt-free with her free webinar.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The President of Lakewood University , Tanya Haggins, has done the unthinkable by having $1M in student loans forgiven – and is using her know-how to help 99% of her own students to also graduate debt-free.Lakewood University is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides worldwide distance education for business, medical, and legal professions. The university provides quality online programs that are both rigorous and able to be earned in a short period of time. Since its inception in 1998, Lakewood University has been a world leader in setting new standards of excellence in education.Recently, the President of Lakewood University, Tanya Haggins, has shared her personal journey from owing $1M in student loans to being completely debt-free. According to Haggins, her student loans totalled over $1M – a result of obtaining multiple degrees, including a bachelor’s from Bowling Green, a law degree from the University of Miami, and an LLM from Pepperdine University. In addition to her impressive educational background, Haggins has served in the military and worked for two non-profits over the last 30 years.“Many days over the past 30 years, I wondered if it was worth it to go to college and acquire so much debt,” Haggins says. “While I believe education is extremely valuable to those who pursue it, what started off at $175k over 30 years ago eventually compounded to over $1 million dollars in student loan debt - a massive and terrifying sum to say the least. Fortunately, on January 11, 2022, my loans were forgiven in full, and I’ve made it my mission to help others get free from crushing student loan debt, too.”To support students at Lakewood University and beyond, Haggins is offering a free webinar to those looking for freedom from student loan debt – while working for a non-profit, government agency, or the military and have paid on their loans for at least 10 years (or want to).Interested parties can register for the webinar here For more information about Lakewood University, please visit https://lakewood.edu/ About Lakewood UniversityLakewood University is a 100% accredited online college offering MBA, Bachelor’s, and Associate degrees, as well as certified programs in the medical, information technology, business, and legal fields. The university’s mission is to improve the quality of life of its students by providing excellent, affordable, and in-demand educational programs using various distance learning methods.Lakewood University enrolls students year-round, enabling them to immediately begin their program of choice at a time that is right for them. Hundreds of students across the world have enrolled in Lakewood’s globally recognized programs.