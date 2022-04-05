5WPR CEO Talks Influencer Marketing Partnerships

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dara Busch, CEO of 5WPR, says the campaign creation process for influencer marketing campaigns, starts by outlining the campaign’s goals and objectives. Having more clarity around the campaign's goals from the start helps companies choose better influencers, instead of influencers that don't end up enhancing marketing efforts much.

Contests and Giveaways

Companies that are looking to drive more sales can benefit from creating influencer marketing campaigns that have a special contest or giveaway. Incorporating such an event in a marketing campaign creates a feeling of urgency with consumers because they start feeling like they have exclusive access to a discount opportunity. Influencer campaigns also provide the benefits of increased brand awareness and engagement. This gives companies a great opportunity for customer acquisitions. While time-limited discounts or coupons always work with these types of campaigns, the consumers are going to be a lot more incentivized if they need to interact with their favorite social media influencer to access benefits. This strategy helps consumers feel like they're joining in on the latest trend with some of the world's biggest trendsetters, and that they shouldn't miss out on the opportunity.

Product or Service Reviews

One of the most common strategies for influencer marketing campaigns, and one that builds trust with new audiences is using product or service reviews. Companies can send their solutions to the influencers of their choice, who will then review those solutions on social media, and share their honest opinions and experiences. This is a great way for companies to provide a touch of authenticity in their marketing campaign while raising brand awareness through relatability with the target audience. Additionally, influencers personalize their reviews through storytelling, which is an effective messaging format.

Affiliate Marketing

With influencer marketing campaigns, the influencers become affiliates of a business and promote its products or services. They earn a commission on every conversion that happens because of their promotional efforts. Approximately 8 out of 10 consumers have reported that they've purchased a product or service after seeing it recommended by an influencer, which benefits both brands and influencers. While the brand gets to generate more sales with the target audience, the influencer gets a commission for their work.

Social Media Takeover

With a social media takeover, companies hand over their login information for their social media accounts to an influencer over a fixed period of time. During that time, the influencer creates content for the business, such as posts, stories, and reels. This content helps the company spread its marketing messages and interact with the target audiences. This type of campaign helps companies create fresh and dynamic content, and it generates more brand awareness because the influencer attracts all their followers to the company's pages for cross-promotion.

Dara Busch is Co-CEO of 5WPR, a leading PR agency.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.