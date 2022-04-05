Digital Capital Management’s Continued Success Expands Team
Digital Capital Management, manager of Crypto Asset Fund, announces that CAF Class X has been awarded the “#1 Top Performing Crypto Fund, Overall” for 2021.LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rapid growth over the last 18 months, DCM has brought on a new Director of Finance, as well as an Investor Relations Manager, Blair Morris & Chad Anderson.
Blair Morris began working for DCM in December of 2021. As the new Director of Finance, Blair brings international finance experience to Digital Capital Management (DCM) having worked for global leaders within the Finance Industry in Australia, London and more recently New York and Boston. Blair earned his Business Degree majoring in Accounting & Finance from Massey University, New Zealand and is a licensed CPA.
Chad is DCM’s newest hire and manages all aspects of investor relations and marketing for DCM. During his time in the financial sector, Chad worked for some of the top companies in the wealth management industry. As a former financial advisor, he organized 100+ marketing campaigns with the objective of bringing in new investors. In addition to obtaining his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Finance from California State University Long Beach, Chad also holds Series 7 and Series 66 licenses from FINRA.
About DCM and CAF
DCM, a fund manager located in La Jolla, CA, focuses primarily on managing investment portfolios of digital currencies and related assets. CAF is open to investment by U.S.-accredited investors and other qualified individuals and institutions, with a minimum investment of $100,000, and generally offers monthly subscription and redemption opportunities. DCM originally filed its Form ADV with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2020.
Class X is reserved for prior investors and is closed to new investments. However, given the success of Class X, CAF launched Class F this year, which follows a similar, but, in our opinion, improved, strategy. Class F is a quasi-fixed-income share class, with staking and mining (like Class X) as well as yield farming and lending.
CFR uses its Performance Database to determine award winners. Winners are selected based on performance data, net of fees, provided to CFR for the various award categories. Access to the performance database and individual fund returns is restricted to accredited investors and qualified clients.
* Past performance does not guarantee future results. See the Crypto Fund Research website here for further details.
Disclosures
This Release is directed to sophisticated prospective investors for informational purposes only in relation to strategies offered by CAF, LLC (“Fund”). This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation for an offer to buy interests of the Fund, which are offered and sold in the United States per the exemption provided by Rule 506(c) of Reg. D under the Securities Act of 1933, and other applicable exemptions. The Fund is not registered as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy Fund interests will be made solely through a definitive Fund offering document in compliance with the terms of applicable laws. As the information in this Release does not comport to be complete, it is entirely subject to and qualified by the information provided by such definitive offering document.
Awards/rankings do not represent any single investor’s experience. There is no guarantee that any investment will achieve its objectives, generate profits, or avoid losses, and past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Investments in digital currencies or funds pursuing investments in digital currencies and related assets are very speculative and can involve a high degree of risk. Investors must have the financial ability, sophistication, experience, and willingness to bear the risks inherent with digital assets, and the ability to weather a potential total loss of their investment. Digital assets are not suitable or desirable investments for all investors. Digital assets may have limited operating histories, and the fees and expenses associated with funds pursuing investments in digital assets may be substantial. The information provided in this Release is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as investment, tax, or legal advice, and each prospective investor is urged to consult with its own advisors regarding legal, tax, regulatory, financial, accounting, and similar consequences of investing in the Fund, the suitability of the investment for such investor, and other relevant matters concerning an investment in the Fund.
The 2021 performance reported above reflects the performance achieved by a hypothetical $1,000 investment at the inception of the share class, without additions or withdrawals, with reinvestment of any distributions and profits, and net of applicable management and incentive fees and other fund expenses. The actual performance of an investor’s account will vary depending on the timing of investment in the fund in relation to its profitability, computation of quarterly incentive fee based on net new profit (above a high-water mark), if any, and timing of any management or other fee waivers. Any estimated performance is presented net of estimated applicable fees and expenses for the period and is subject to adjustment.
